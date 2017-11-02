Vegans — If You've Always Wanted to Try RXBARs, Make This 5-Ingredient Recipe

Many gym-goers and CrossFitters rave about RXBARs for their minimal ingredient list, their cookie dough-like taste and texture, and the fact that each bar offers a whopping 12 grams of protein.

RXBARs are made with dates, nuts, dried fruit, and egg whites. Pretty perfect, right?! But what if you don't eat eggs? No RXBARs for you?! Of course you can have them! Just whip up chewy vegan protein bars at home. These are egg-free and cheaper, too!

These vegan bars are like the Chocolate Sea Salt flavor you'd find from RXBAR. They too are made with minimal ingredients, just five instead of eight, including dates, chocolate protein powder, hemp hearts, raw almonds, and flaky sea salt.

Similar in calories, carbs, protein, sweet fudgy flavor, and chewy texture to regular RXBARs, these are so easy to make, and you can doll up this basic recipe depending on the flavor you like.