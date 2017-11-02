Vegans — If You've Always Wanted to Try RXBARs, Make This 5-Ingredient Recipe

 Skip Nav
Many gym-goers and CrossFitters rave about RXBARs for their minimal ingredient list, their cookie dough-like taste and texture, and the fact that each bar offers a whopping 12 grams of protein.

RXBARs are made with dates, nuts, dried fruit, and egg whites. Pretty perfect, right?! But what if you don't eat eggs? No RXBARs for you?! Of course you can have them! Just whip up chewy vegan protein bars at home. These are egg-free and cheaper, too!

These vegan bars are like the Chocolate Sea Salt flavor you'd find from RXBAR. They too are made with minimal ingredients, just five instead of eight, including dates, chocolate protein powder, hemp hearts, raw almonds, and flaky sea salt.

Similar in calories, carbs, protein, sweet fudgy flavor, and chewy texture to regular RXBARs, these are so easy to make, and you can doll up this basic recipe depending on the flavor you like.

Ingredients

  1. 1 cup medjool dates (about 12)
  2. 1 1/4 scoops vegan chocolate protein powder (Vega Sport Performance, 55 grams)
  3. 2 tablespoons hemp hearts
  4. 1/3 cup raw almonds
  5. 1/8 teaspoon flaky sea salt

Directions

  1. Place the pitted dates, protein powder, hemp hearts, and two tablespoons of the raw almonds in a food processor and process for a couple minutes until a smooth, sticky ball of dough forms.
  2. Add in the remaining almonds and pulse until the almonds are chopped and spread evenly throughout the dough.
  3. Press the dough into an 8x8-inch pan. It won't fill it completely, leaving about an inch and a half of space on one side. Sprinkle with the flaky sea salt.
  4. Cut into six bars and store in a glass container. For a firmer consistency, I prefer storing them in the fridge.

Information

Category
Snacks
Yield
6 servings
Cook Time
5 minutes

Nutrition

Calories per serving
223
