 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
12 High-Protein Smoothies — Without Protein Powder
Healthy Recipes
Get Out the Griddle! Healthy Flapjack Recipes That'll Make Your Taste Buds Flip
FitFinder
We've Found Your Next Workout
Healthy Eating Tips
The Best New Healthy Trader Joe's Products From 2017 — So Far
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 13  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
12 High-Protein Smoothies — Without Protein Powder

Listen, not all of us were born with the natural ability to enjoy the taste of protein powder, but that doesn't mean we should miss out on a high-protein smoothie, right? If you're trying to up your nutritional content without drastically altering the flavor profile of your favorite shake, we've got recipes that use anything from beans and tofu to cottage cheese (seriously!) and yogurt. Check out 12 of our favorite high-protein smoothies that don't use a bit of powder.

Related
You Can Now Try a Collagen Smoothie at Jamba Juice

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Healthy RecipesSmoothiesHealthy LivingProtein
Join The Conversation
Swimwear
8 Swimsuit Trends You're Going to See Everywhere in 2017
by Nikita Ramsinghani
How to Throw the Ultimate Block Party This Summer
Smirnoff
Here's Everything You Need to Plan the Ultimate Block Party
by Kelli Acciardo paid for by Smirnoff No. 21
Healthy Breakfasts For Busy Mornings
Fast and Easy
by Erin Cullum
Weight-Loss Smoothie Ingredients
Healthy Eating Tips
Add These to Your Smoothie to Drop Major Pounds
by Jenny Sugar
What's My Birth Month Color?
Astrology
by Nicole Yi
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds