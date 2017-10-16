7 Healthy Travel Destinations You Should Add to Your Bucket List

Chemicals are out and all-natural everything is in. There's a surging urge to eat, live, and play better these days. However chaotic the world may seem, there's a rising number of us who are yearning for inner peace in favor of healthier physical and spiritual living.

A wellness revolution is in motion, and with that comes the desire to not only eat and live well, but travel well, too. For those healthy globetrotters who have been bit by the travel bug, there is a cure. There is an ever-evolving list of cities to fall in love with, oceans to explore, and mountains to climb. So, what are some wellness destinations that you can add to the list (for now)? All of you yogis, spiritualists, surfers, hikers, and chillers will want to keep reading.