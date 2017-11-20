 Skip Nav
Kayla Itsines Shares Her Own "Transformation" and How BBG Helped Her Cope With Loss
Kayla Itsines on Using Exercise to Cope With Loss

Kayla Itsines Shares Her Own "Transformation" and How BBG Helped Her Cope With Loss

I post so many stories of the girls who use my program, and people often ask me for a transformation photo of myself!! To be completely honest, I don't have a transformation story or photo, but instead I have posted above a progress photo showing change in my own body over the last few months. I guess I'll give you the background to this. As some of you know, at the start of this year I lost one of my dogs. Now to some of you this may not seem like a big thing, but I was honestly so upset I didn't really know how to deal with this. For a short time I stopped exercising regularly and just kept up my walking and a session when possible. I still ate well, but I had minimal motivation to do anything else because I was too sad about what had just happened. I released #bbgstronger in May, and one day I was sitting at home one day and thought looking back at the year so far, I'm not going to do this to myself. So I started my new #bbgstronger program to prove to myself that I could keep going. I did 12 weeks and missed almost none of my workouts. I got stronger in every way possible and I know little TJ would be proud of me. So here's some of my own personal progress and a bit of my own story this year. ❤️ There's nothing wrong with how i looked before, but mentally I was in a bad place as a result of some sadness in my life. I'm stronger on the inside which made me stronger on the outside. Oh! and i weigh 2 kgs more now by the way. Girls, this is a good reminder that we are all human, we all have ups and downs. But as you all know it is how we get up once we are down that truly shows our character. How you think and feel has such a huge impact on your life and sometimes it only takes one step in the right direction to change everything. www.kaylaitsines.com/app

A post shared by KAYLA ITSINES (@kayla_itsines) on

Kayla Itsines is the queen of body and lifestyle transformations, frequently filling our social media feeds with her BBG (Bikini Body Guide) success stories. Now, she's opening up about her own success story, and while the results may not be entirely physical, they're nothing short of remarkable. The fitness mogul recently took to Instagram to share two side-by-side photos of herself. It doesn't look like the miracle weight loss stories we're used to seeing from Kayla, but it's her own emotional transformation that has followers applauding her.

"To be completely honest I don't have a transformation story or photo, but instead I have posted above a progress photo showing change in my own body over the last few months," she captioned the photo above.

Kayla explained that in the beginning of this year she lost her dog, and it took a major toll on her motivated, go-getter attitude. While it might not seem like a big deal to some people, the impact it had on Kayla's life was huge. She said that she still ate well, but she stopped exercising because she just didn't have the energy. If you know her, you know how big of a deal that is.

While reflecting on the past year and the sadness it brought, she was reminded that she also started BBG Stronger in May; unlike BBG, which can be completed anywhere, this new program was designed to help women feel more comfortable in the weight room and with equipment at the gym. It's a great program for strength training, but for Kayla, it was a way "to prove to myself that I could keep going."

In the post, Kayla shares that she completed her own BBG Stronger program for 12 weeks, and rarely missed a workout. "I got stronger in every way possible and I know little TJ would be proud of me," she wrote. "So here's some of my own personal progress and a bit of my own story this year."

"There's nothing wrong with how I looked before, but mentally I was in a bad place as a result of some sadness in my life," Kayla explained. "I'm stronger on the inside which made me stronger on the outside. . . Girls, this is a good reminder that we are all human, we all have ups and downs. But as you all know it is how we get up once we are down that truly shows our character. How you think and feel has such a huge impact on your life and sometimes it only takes one step in the right direction to change everything."

Kayla is such an incredible role model in the fitness world, and opening up about her own struggle with loss is just another reason why her eight million followers have so much respect for her. She knows this isn't a major physical "transformation," but it was a huge emotional transformation. Kayla even gained over four pounds in the process of these two photos, and she feels better mentally, which is a total win in our book.

