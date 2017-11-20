Kayla Itsines Shares Her Own "Transformation" and How BBG Helped Her Cope With Loss

Kayla Itsines is the queen of body and lifestyle transformations, frequently filling our social media feeds with her BBG (Bikini Body Guide) success stories. Now, she's opening up about her own success story, and while the results may not be entirely physical, they're nothing short of remarkable. The fitness mogul recently took to Instagram to share two side-by-side photos of herself. It doesn't look like the miracle weight loss stories we're used to seeing from Kayla, but it's her own emotional transformation that has followers applauding her.

"To be completely honest I don't have a transformation story or photo, but instead I have posted above a progress photo showing change in my own body over the last few months," she captioned the photo above.

Kayla explained that in the beginning of this year she lost her dog, and it took a major toll on her motivated, go-getter attitude. While it might not seem like a big deal to some people, the impact it had on Kayla's life was huge. She said that she still ate well, but she stopped exercising because she just didn't have the energy. If you know her, you know how big of a deal that is.



While reflecting on the past year and the sadness it brought, she was reminded that she also started BBG Stronger in May; unlike BBG, which can be completed anywhere, this new program was designed to help women feel more comfortable in the weight room and with equipment at the gym. It's a great program for strength training, but for Kayla, it was a way "to prove to myself that I could keep going."

In the post, Kayla shares that she completed her own BBG Stronger program for 12 weeks, and rarely missed a workout. "I got stronger in every way possible and I know little TJ would be proud of me," she wrote. "So here's some of my own personal progress and a bit of my own story this year."

"There's nothing wrong with how I looked before, but mentally I was in a bad place as a result of some sadness in my life," Kayla explained. "I'm stronger on the inside which made me stronger on the outside. . . Girls, this is a good reminder that we are all human, we all have ups and downs. But as you all know it is how we get up once we are down that truly shows our character. How you think and feel has such a huge impact on your life and sometimes it only takes one step in the right direction to change everything."

Kayla is such an incredible role model in the fitness world, and opening up about her own struggle with loss is just another reason why her eight million followers have so much respect for her. She knows this isn't a major physical "transformation," but it was a huge emotional transformation. Kayla even gained over four pounds in the process of these two photos, and she feels better mentally, which is a total win in our book.