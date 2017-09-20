Kayla Itsines (and Her 6-Pack) Are Here With Some More Words of Inspiration

 Skip Nav
Kayla Itsines, creater of the insanely popular BBG program for fitness and weight loss, is gracing our Instagram feeds with not only her amazing six-pack but also these words of wisdom. She captioned the above photo, "If you want to be HEALTHY, LEAN, FIT and HAPPY, it doesn't matter if you your goals is to lose weight or gain weight or get somewhere in between, for BOTH you have to work very hard to get there."

She went on to explain that almost everyone is in a position where they can choose to improve their health and strength. Kayla said, "For those of you that CAN train, choose to eat well and choose to dedicate time and effort to your body, you WILL change your body for the better. Don't let yourself or anyone EVER put limitations on what you can do."

Kayla has a way of pumping us up and getting us completely motivated to take amazing care of ourselves, to get strong, to appreciate (and stick with!) our journey, and to love ourselves in the process. So thanks, Kayla, for the kick in the pants to stay inspired. We always appreciate words of encouragement — especially on a Monday!

