15 Keto-Approved Appetizers You'll Love Having in Your Rotation

If you're intrigued by the ketogenic diet craze but are feeling intimidated by the idea of coming up with tons of creative recipes, have no fear. The low-carb keto diet offers many opportunities to cook your favorite foods while still sticking to the plan. Here, we've rounded up 15 appetizer options, from egg cups to meat-and-veggie combos. Whether you're serving them up at a party or preparing them to enjoy solo, they are all sure to be winners.



19 Recipes Full of Flavor and Fat but Low in Carbs Related