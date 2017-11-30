 Skip Nav
15 Keto-Approved Appetizers You'll Love Having in Your Rotation

If you're intrigued by the ketogenic diet craze but are feeling intimidated by the idea of coming up with tons of creative recipes, have no fear. The low-carb keto diet offers many opportunities to cook your favorite foods while still sticking to the plan. Here, we've rounded up 15 appetizer options, from egg cups to meat-and-veggie combos. Whether you're serving them up at a party or preparing them to enjoy solo, they are all sure to be winners.

Baked Eggs in Ham Cups
Healthy Kale Caesar Salad
Shrimp-Ceviche-Stuffed Avocados
Cheddar Turkey Sausage Egg Muffins
Bacon Brussels Sprouts Skewers
No-Bake BLT Dip
Low-Carb Biscuits With Bacon and Cheddar
Sticky Sesame Chicken Wings
Baked Eggs and Avocado
Egg and Cheese Muffins
Spiced "Popcorn"
Low-Carb Zucchini Nachos
Asparagus and Smoked Salmon Bundles
Avocado Deviled Eggs
Mini Frittata Egg Bites
