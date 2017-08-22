Every Busy Person Needs This Cheesy Egg Muffin Recipe

Egg muffins, aka baked omelets/minifrittatas, are everywhere — and they appeal to any busy person, whether a mom, a health-conscious individual, or a working professional. This particular recipe is inspired by our Editor in Chief Lisa Sugar, who loves POPSUGAR Fitness's cheddar egg muffin recipe.

Lisa makes the egg muffins her own by adding more cheese and substituting the broccoli for spinach (the milder-tasting veggie is easier to stomach early in the a.m.). Inspired, I tried the recipe out with Lisa's suggestions as well as cut down the steps, ingredients, and equipment used, so this is the easiest-ever egg muffin recipe. Feel free to play around with the ratios if you'd like to double down on the vegetables or go heavier on the cheese. This recipe is pretty forgivable . . . just don't flood the muffin cups, and you should be good to go!













Cheesy Egg Muffins Adapted from Wheat Belly Cookbook by William Davis Ingredients 1 dozen eggs 1/2 teaspoon sea salt Ghee or nonstick cooking spray, to coat pans 1 cup frozen or fresh spinach 1 heaping cup thinly sliced mushrooms 1/4 cup thinly sliced green onion 1 1/2 to 2 cups shredded cheese (either cheddar or parmesan) Directions Preheat the oven to 350°F. Crack eggs into a liquid measuring cup. Whisk the eggs and salt. Grease a 12-cup muffin pan with ghee. Divide spinach, mushrooms, green onion, and cheese between each muffin cup, then carefully pour eggs over tops until muffin tins are almost full (leave 1/4-inch space). Bake for 20-25 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in the center of a muffin comes out clean. The egg muffins will look like soufflé when they come out of the oven, but they will sink after a few minutes. Let them rest in the muffin tin for a few minutes before using a rubber spatula to carefully remove each muffin. Consume immediately or let cool and transfer to a resealable plastic bag. Refrigerate for up to a week or freeze for a month. Information Category Eggs, Breakfast/Brunch Yield 12 egg muffins