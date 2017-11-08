This Man's 90-Pound Weight Loss Came From Weight Watchers and the Support of Strong Women

Kevin is surrounded by two strong, determined women. His sister Lindsey and his girlfriend, Megan, (who also happen to be good friends!) decided to get healthy and lose weight together, and their positive influence ended up bringing out the best in Kevin, too. Seeing the success they had on their diet and exercise program, he wanted to lose weight, too.

Since starting Weight Watchers, Kevin has lost 90 pounds — 90 percent of his 100-pound goal. He feels healthy and confident, and for the first time in his life, he feels like he can sustain his lifestyle.

POPSUGAR: What made you decide to start your weight-loss journey?

Kevin Minnick: A few months after Megan and Lindsey started their Weight Watchers journey, we went to the horse races and I drank too much and ate too much and was beating myself up for how heavy I was. Megan had asked me to join Weight Watchers before but I declined. On the way home, she asked me again, and this time I agreed!

PS: What made you choose Weight Watchers?

KM: When I was in college, after I gained a lot of weight after I broke my neck in a motorcycle accident, I did a medically assisted weight-loss program. The medication worked well, but as soon as I stopped taking it, I gained the weight back because all the pill did was make me not hungry. I hadn't learned how to positively change my lifestyle.

After that, my go-to approach to losing weight was just eliminating fried foods. I was always able to do it for a week and then would find myself eating poorly soon after. Weight Watchers was a logical fit because Megan and Lindsey were already doing it with great success!

PS: What's your favorite way to work out?

KM: I love to get swole! My favorite way to work out is lifting, and I like to go to Spin class for cardio.

Weight Watchers has given me a blueprint for healthy living. For the first time, I finally understand how to eat responsibly and make better decisions.

I like to work out with friends! I'm into trying new things with friends like BeachBody workouts and barre classes! Trying new things with new people keeps it spicy and makes the act of working out more fun!

PS: What's your weekly exercise schedule?

KM: I lift three days a week and do cardio one to two days a week.



PS: How do you keep workouts exciting?

KM: Trying new things with new people keeps it spicy and makes the act of working out more fun!

PS: What was the first big difference, other than the number on the scale, that really made you feel proud and excited?

KM: We were visiting a friend out of town; I went to take a shower and was nervous about using the towels. I buy bath sheets at home so that they cover my whole body. I took a shower and was amazed that the towel fit — all the way around! I was also convinced it was working when I had to put holes in my belt. I've kept that belt and keep adding holes to remind myself of the progress I've made; to date there are eight new holes!

PS: How do you track your weight loss?

KM: I log my points in the Weight Watchers app! So many of the things I eat now, I've learned the SmartPoints of and can keep track in my head!

PS: What's a typical day of meals and snacks?

KM: Megan and I eat breakfast together every day. She will make me eggs and chicken sausage, or waffles or pancakes with peanut butter most mornings. I go out to eat for lunch; not wanting to give that up was my greatest hesitation to starting Weight Watchers but I've learned how to make better choices at my favorite restaurants and still eat out every day. For snacks, I'll have celery and ranch or an RX bar.

PS: Do you count calories?

KM: Nope; if it ain't broke, don't fix it. I try to be conscious about carbs and try to eat low carb most days. I do count Smart Points. I get 50 SmartPoints a day; usually I am within 10 SmartPoints of that.

PS: What are the healthy staples that are always in your fridge?

KM: Michelob Ultra, Powerade Zero, peanut butter Rx Bars, frozen waffles, Quest protein powder, peanut-butter-filled pretzels, Chomp sticks, chicken sausage.

PS: How do you strategize for meals out?

KM: I look at the menu ahead of time if I can. I try to pick something that has a lot of protein and weigh out if it's worth indulging in things like french fries.

PS: Do you use a fitness tracker?

KM: I have an Apple Watch. I love it; I like competing with my friends and seeing myself hit my daily and weekly targets.

PS: What has it been like being on this journey with a loved one?

KM: Doing this with my girlfriend and sister has been great. They cheer me on when I need encouragement, push me to go to the gym when I don't want to, and meal plan and prep. Healthy competition is healthy.

PS: What was the biggest thing you learned on this journey?

KM: I was always looking for a quick fix; I've learned those don't work or don't last.

PS: What role did Weight Watchers play in your journey? Would you recommend it?

KM: Weight Watchers has given me a blueprint for healthy living. For the first time, I finally understand how to eat responsibly and make better decisions.

PS: What advice do you have for anyone starting out on a weight-loss journey?

KM: JUMP IN! Don't overthink it, just get started.