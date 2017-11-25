This Is What 1 Day of My Meals Looks Like on Weight Watchers

My favorite thing about Weight Watchers is that I can still eat the same foods as I always have. I may have to eat a little bit less of them and space out the junk with a bunch of veggies in between, but I still eat a lot of ice cream. And cheese. I will always eat a lot of cheese.

To prove that eating on Weight Watchers is pretty similar to eating not on Weight Watchers, I documented an entire day of what I eat. Obviously I vary it from day to day, but this is a pretty typical day for me. On Weight Watchers, I get 30 Smart Points per day to eat, and this day came out to exactly 30. I also get 42 weekly points that I can use in case I really wanted that extra scoop of ice cream and had already hit my 30 points for the day. Not that that ever happens to me . . . but the point system provides a lot of flexibility so you can really tailor it to what you want to eat.

While Weight Watchers doesn't count anything beyond points, it is obviously not recommended to ignore other nutritional information and eat a giant 30-point meal in a day and not eat anything else. For one, you won't accomplish much doing that because you'll be hungry other times during the day and possibly screw up the plan by eating more than you really want to. It also isn't sustainable in the long run, so it's important to understand how to mix your favorite not-so-healthy foods in small portions with a lot of 0-point options (almost all fruits and veggies!) to help fill you up.

Weight Watchers, for me, has been a lot of trial and error with balancing my meals to find the right blend of higher- and lower-calorie foods that will keep me full and still keep me on the path to losing weight. And of course with any healthy-eating plan, it's OK if you have a bad day — you learn from it and do better tomorrow.