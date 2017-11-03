25 Drive-Through Hacks For Healthy Ordering on the Go

Look: we're not suggesting you run to the drive-through right now. That's not our intent with this. Now that that's out of the way, let's talk about a realistic situation.

You're on the go, out with friends, or traveling, and there's nowhere to stop. You haven't packed food, and you're starving. You search for an option around you, but there's nothing but fast food, and you're trying to eat healthy, or you're on a diet. What do you do?

You're not totally stuck! There are some healthier options that won't totally sabotage your diet — in fact, some of these are loaded with protein and nutrients. Here's to finding the best in a bad situation!