Intermediate Workouts
Incinerate Fat and Build Muscle With This Kickass Printable Workout
Funny Fitness
10 Things to Never Say to a Healthy Eater
Health News
How Your Solo Eating Habits Could Be Affecting Your Health
25 Drive-Through Hacks For Healthy Ordering on the Go

Look: we're not suggesting you run to the drive-through right now. That's not our intent with this. Now that that's out of the way, let's talk about a realistic situation.

You're on the go, out with friends, or traveling, and there's nowhere to stop. You haven't packed food, and you're starving. You search for an option around you, but there's nothing but fast food, and you're trying to eat healthy, or you're on a diet. What do you do?

You're not totally stuck! There are some healthier options that won't totally sabotage your diet — in fact, some of these are loaded with protein and nutrients. Here's to finding the best in a bad situation!

McDonald's: Fruit and Maple Oatmeal
McDonald's: Artisan Grilled Chicken Sandwich
McDonald's: Egg McMuffin
Wendy's: Baked Potato
Wendy's: Grilled Chicken Wrap
Wendy's: Asian Cashew Chicken Salad (Full Size)
Starbucks: Omega-3 Bistro Box
Starbucks: Hearty Veggie & Brown Rice Salad Bowl
Starbucks: Reduced Fat Turkey Bacon Breakfast Sandwich
KFC: Grilled Chicken
KFC: Green Beans
Subway: Veggie Delite Sandwich
Subway: Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
Subway: Rotisserie-Style Chicken Sandwich
Panera: Power Kale Caesar Salad With Chicken
Panera: Avocado, Egg White & Spinach Breakfast Power Sandwich
Panera: Lentil Quinoa Bowl With Cage-Free Egg
Taco Bell: Cantina Power Bowl
Taco Bell: Fresco Bean Burrito
Taco Bell: Spicy Tostada
Denny's: Fit Slam
Denny's: Fit Fare Veggie Skillet
Denny's: Fit Fare Alaskan Salmon
Chipotle: Tacos
Chipotle: Salad
