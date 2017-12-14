10 Running Resolutions to Make 2018 Your Fastest and Strongest Year Yet

I really started running four years ago with a handful of 5Ks and then a bold leap directly to the half marathon. Throw in tree half marathons, three triathlons, and a mix of other distances, and 2017 was my best running year yet — although not as good as my 2018 is going to be. I'm taking what I've learned in 2017 and making it into 10 New Year's resolutions that will get me to more finish lines more quickly.