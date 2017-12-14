 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
10 Running Resolutions to Make 2018 Your Fastest and Strongest Year Yet
Healthy Eating Tips
10 Healthy Breakfasts With (at Least!) 15 Grams of Protein
Calorie Breakdowns
How Many Calories Do You Really Burn in a Cycling Class? We Know You're Wondering
Vegan
Why 1 Dietitian Says You Should Stop Counting Macros If You Want to Lose Weight
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
10 Running Resolutions to Make 2018 Your Fastest and Strongest Year Yet

I really started running four years ago with a handful of 5Ks and then a bold leap directly to the half marathon. Throw in tree half marathons, three triathlons, and a mix of other distances, and 2017 was my best running year yet — although not as good as my 2018 is going to be. I'm taking what I've learned in 2017 and making it into 10 New Year's resolutions that will get me to more finish lines more quickly.

Related
All the Things You Need to Start — and Stop — Doing in 2018
Spend more time with a running group
Eat like a runner
Make no excuses
Run a notable marathon
Prepare for the mental game
Push the pace
Face the damn hills
Add self-care to running
Do more than just run
Make it fun again
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Holiday FitnessNew YearWorkoutsNew Year's ResolutionsHolidayRunning
New Year
10 of the Most Anticipated Books Out in 2018
by Brenda Janowitz
Fitness Gifts For Runners 2016
Fitness Gear
We've Got Something Awesome For Every Runner on Your Gift List (Stocking Stuffers Included)
by Dominique Astorino
Best Treadmill Workouts
Running
If Winter Stopped Your Runs, Get Back on Track With This 1-Week Treadmill Workout Plan
by Jenny Sugar
Gifts For Cheese-Lovers
Holiday Food
50 Gifts For the Serious Cheese Addict
by Nicole Yi
Gifts You Can Share
Gift Guide
11 Gifts That Are Even Better When You Enjoy Them With Your Partner
by Stephanie Nguyen
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds