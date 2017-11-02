 Skip Nav
Healthy Recipes
Trying to Cut Back on Flour and Sugar? Make These Insanely Amazing Cookies
Healthy Recipes
Healthy 5-Ingredient (or Less) Soup Recipes to Make This Winter
Intermediate Workouts
6 Moves + 100 Reps = Best Core Workout Ever
The Best Snacks to Fuel Your Workout

You've got to have energy to have an effective workout, so let your pre-workout snack help you push yourself to do your best. What works for you the best will depend on when you eat your snack as well as any stomach sensitivity issues you have, but a good rule of thumb is to make your snack a mix of mostly carbs and a little bit of protein for exercise success. Here are a few pre-workout snack ideas that do just that!

Apple Slices and Yogurt Peanut Butter Dip
Vegan Energy Balls
Protein Smoothie
Fruit and Oatmeal
Peanut Butter Protein Balls
Hummus Toast
Trail Mix
Greek Yogurt
Honey Almond Butter and Apple
Fruit and Nut Bars
Chocolate Oats
No-Bake Apricot Almond Butter Bites
Coconut Almond Energy Bars
Pumpkin Pie Energy Balls
Apple, Orange, and Almond Spread
The Best Snacks to Fuel Your Workout
