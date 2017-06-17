10 Ways to Add Protein to Your Smoothie, Without Protein Powder

Let's say you're craving a smoothie, but you also need to add a little protein to your diet . . . a protein smoothie is an excellent way to do that! Whether it's for a powerhouse breakfast or a post-workout snack, we love blending up a frosty glass of nutrition for a lightning-fast meal (that takes zero culinary prowess).

But what if you don't have or don't like protein powder? Don't get us wrong: we certainly have our favorite supplement powders, but sometimes you just want whole foods or don't want to drop the extra cash (those tubs can be pricey!). There are whole, nutritious, and inexpensive sources of protein you can easily add to your favorite blend; they either don't distract from the flavor of the fruits (or whatever else you're blending) or they add a delicious extra element (ahem, peanut butter!).