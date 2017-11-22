11 Useful Stocking Stuffers For the Runner in Your Life

Buying gifts for loved ones during the holiday season is not always an easy feat, but this year make it easier by zeroing in on activities they love. So if you have a fitness-obsessed friend who likes to run, get them an item that can be useful for exercising (and is maybe even stylish, too). To save energy during this busy time, we did the shopping for you and rounded up a list of both useful and cute items anyone would be excited to receive. From wireless headphones to a reflective headband and even a rose gold water bottle, it's all here. Shop our favorites.