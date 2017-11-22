 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
11 Useful Stocking Stuffers For the Runner in Your Life

Buying gifts for loved ones during the holiday season is not always an easy feat, but this year make it easier by zeroing in on activities they love. So if you have a fitness-obsessed friend who likes to run, get them an item that can be useful for exercising (and is maybe even stylish, too). To save energy during this busy time, we did the shopping for you and rounded up a list of both useful and cute items anyone would be excited to receive. From wireless headphones to a reflective headband and even a rose gold water bottle, it's all here. Shop our favorites.

Related
Gifts For Every Runner You Know, From $5 to $300
Anthropologie Ribbed Chenille Beanie
Athleta Girl Ear Muffs
S'well Water Bottle
Apple Watch Woven Nylon
Athleta Reflective Run Headband
Adidas Energy Running Socks
Oh K! Ribbon Hair Ties
Nike Large Flask Hydration Belt
Homedics Gladiator Vibration Foam Roller
Gap Tech Touch Knit Gloves
BeatsX Earphones
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Gifts For WomenFitness GiftsGift GuideStocking StuffersHolidayRunningShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
Anthropologie
Ribbed Chenille Beanie
from Anthropologie
$48
Athleta
Girl Ear Muffs
from Athleta
$28
Madewell
S'well® 17 oz Water Bottle in Rose Gold
from Madewell
$42
Apple
Watch 38mm Woven Nylon
from Macy's
$49
Athleta
Reflective Run Headband
from Athleta
$29
adidas
Energy Running Single Mid-Crew Crew Cut Socks Shoes
from Zappos
$14
Asos
Oh K! Ribbon Hair Ties
from Asos
$8
Nike
Large Flask Hydration Belt
from Backcountry.com
$44.95
Homedics
Gladiator Vibration Foam Roller
from HSN
$59.99
Gap
Tech touch knit gloves
from Gap
$14.95
Apple
BeatsX Earphones
from Apple
$99
Shop More
Madewell Women's Fashion SHOP MORE
Madewell
Women's High Rise Skinny Jeans
from Nordstrom
$128
Madewell
Women's Whisper Cotton V-Neck Pocket Tee
from Nordstrom
$24.50
Madewell
Women's 'Whisper' Cotton V-Neck Pocket Tee
from Nordstrom
$19.50
Madewell
Women's 'Whisper' Cotton V-Neck Pocket Tee
from Nordstrom
$19.50
Madewell
Kana Lace Up Gladiator Sandals
from shopbop.com
$69.50
Apple Tech Accessories SHOP MORE
Apple
iPhone 6s Smart Battery Case
from Kohl's
$99
Apple
iPhone 6s Plus Silicone Case
from Kohl's
$39
Apple
iPhone 6s Plus Leather Case
from Kohl's
$49
Apple
iPhone 7 Plus Silicone Case
from Kohl's
$39
Apple
iPhone 7 Smart Battery Case
from Kohl's
$99
Anthropologie Hats SHOP MORE
Anthropologie
Madeline Wool Beret
from Anthropologie
$48$29.95
Anthropologie
Caleb Engineer Hat
from Anthropologie
$58
Anthropologie
Bonnie Beret
from Anthropologie
$38
Anthropologie
Lola Hats Ribboned Rancher
from Anthropologie
$355
Anthropologie
Elko Two-Toned Rancher
from Anthropologie
$78
Anthropologie Hats AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Holiday Fashion
Our Editors Shop the Internet For a Living, and These Are the 57 Gifts on Their Wish Lists
by Hannah Weil McKinley
Holiday Fashion
I Made a Career Out of Shopping, and These Are the 13 Items I'm Excited to Buy This Week
by Macy Cate Williams
Shopping
All the Boater Hats Your Head Could Ever Want
by Rebecca Brown
Summer
15 Statement-Making Summer Hats — All Under $50!
by Macy Cate Williams
Madewell Women's Fashion AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Holiday Fashion
I Shop For a Living — and These Are the 13 Things I'd Positively Love to Buy This Week
by Hannah Weil McKinley
Online Sales
What Are You Waiting For? Madewell's Black Friday Deals Already Started
by Hannah Weil McKinley
Holiday Fashion
Fashion Gifts That Will Make Any 20-Something Go Weak at the Knees and Squeal With Delight
by Sarah Wasilak
Holiday Fashion
23 Trendy Fashion Gifts You'll Secretly Want to Keep All For Yourself
by Marina Liao
Asos Hair Accessories AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Disney
Prepare to Lose All Self-Control When You See These 28 Disney Beauty Gifts
by Macy Cate Williams
Asos
These 17 Affordable Disney Products From ASOS Are What Dreams Are Made Of
by Hilary White
gift guide
20 Fun Under-$20 Gifts For Girlfriends
by Tara Block
Gift Guide
23 Fashion Gifts For the Ultimate Kate Middleton Fan
by Sarah Wasilak
Madewell Women's Fashion AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
astylishsideproject
fitfoodiefinds
treatsandtrends
stylebylolly
Anthropologie Hats AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
themrsgibby
collinstuohysmith
poshtoganache
sandraheleno
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds