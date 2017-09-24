This Crazy-Stylish Activewear Looks Expensive AF, but It's Actually From Target

It's not Jonathan Simkhai for Carbon 38 . . . and it's not Lululemon x Taryn Toomey. In fact, there's no designer collab in this collection — it's simply Target's new fashion-forward activewear line, JoyLab. We're swooning over gorgeously clean lines, beautiful colors, soft florals, and styles that look flawless on all body types. The collection debuts Oct. 1, and we're already certain we need all of it, especially because the prices range from $15 to $45, with leggings hovering around the $25 to $35 mark. TAKE OUR MONEY.