Treadmill Workouts For the Beginner to Advanced
No Matter What Your Mood, We Have a Treadmill Workout For You
While there's nothing quite like running outdoors, unruly weather sometimes makes it impossible. For those rainy or blustery days, there's the trusty treadmill. Whether you're a beginner runner or have a few marathons under your belt, we've got a running workout for you. From a run that mimics going up and down San Francisco hills to another that has you ascending a mountain, you'll swear you're actually running outside.
- Getting started: If you're new to running, then try our 40-minute beginner treadmill workout. The workout combines walking and running to get your heart rate up while also priming your body for distance and speed. If you feel like the workout is too easy or hard, then play around with the speed, but be sure to give your body time to adjust to the physical demands of running for the first time. Once you're ready, try out our 300-calorie workout, or if you need something a bit shorter, try our 30-minute beginner treadmill workout.
- Walk-jog workout: Once you're feeling a bit more comfortable on the treadmill, give this workout that mixes walking and jogging a chance. The 60-minute workout alternates between walking briskly, jogging, and running slowly; plan to burn around 300 calories. If you're in a rush, this 42-minute version will put you to work.
- Switch to sprints: Once you feel like you've mastered the walk and jog combination, try stepping up the pace. This 30-minute interval workout is a great way to start increasing your speed. Mix up your routine with a sprinting and walking workout to help boost your endurance. Then, once you're ready for a tough challenge, give this 60-minute interval workout a try.
- Sweat like a celebrity: This 30-minute treadmill workout from celeb favorite Barry's Bootcamp is full of intervals, hill work, and sprints, which will challenge both your endurance and your speed. Or give the 25-minute version a try. In short: these workouts are anything but boring. Get ready to push it.
- Pyramid intervals: Keep boredom at bay with this 30-minute pyramid interval treadmill workout. By changing your running speed every minute, you'll also be winning the war against weight gain. Have more time to spare? Up the ante with our 45-minute pyramid interval treadmill workout. If you have even less time to spare, you'll love the challenge of this intense 25-minute pyramid interval workout; designed by a running coach, it will help you become a faster runner.
- Get in, get out: If you're short on time but still want to get in a solid run, then give this 20-minute treadmill workout a chance. Not only will you play with speed, but the incline also gradually increases, which means you'll get a challenging workout in under 30 minutes!
- Work your way up the ladder: Push your endurance, raise your heart rate, and rev your metabolism with this interval workout, or try this 40-minute version. This ladder run, with the speed intervals increasing in duration as the workout progresses, is just the thing if you're looking for an extreme challenge!
- The 500-calorie workout: If you can find about 60 minutes in your day to do this high-interval treadmill workout, then you'll burn about 500 calories. Do it four times a week, and you're already down half a pound.
- Climb a hill: This treadmill hill workout will show you what it's really like to run in San Francisco. After doing the incline variations in this workout, running flats will seem like a breeze. If you prefer to walk up a hill, give this treadmill incline workout a try.
- Go for a hike: Even if you can't make it to Yosemite, this treadmill hike workout will mimic what it's like to be in the great outdoors. The 45-minute workout involves walking and jogging up steep inclines, so you'll strengthen your quads and work your butt. If you're in a hurry, try this 20-minute version instead.
- Graduate to a mountain: Once you've hiked up some hills, why not try for a mountain ascent? This treadmill mountain climb mixes a brisk walking speed with steep inclines.
- Build strength: The treadmill doesn't have to be just about running. This 60-minute workout alternates between intervals on the treadmill and classic strength-training moves. This 45-minute plan starts on the treadmill and then finishes off with 15 minutes of strength training.
- Blast fat: Intervals are one of the best ways to fight stubborn belly fat. Say goodbye to your muffin top with this 45-minute treadmill interval workout. You'll run your heart out and walk out with 421 fewer calories than you came in with! And just so you don't get bored, we're throwing in a fat-fry interval-mashup treadmill run. This butt-toning interval workout will help you burn up to 400 calories in less than 45 minutes.
- Do double duty: Sometimes you need to mix things up. If you're just feeling bored on the machines, then try this two-cardio-machine workout that utilizes both the elliptical and the treadmill.
