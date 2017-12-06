Forgetting to Rehydrate and 5 More Terrible Mistakes You're Making After a Workout

So you've just had an awesome workout. You're drenched and tired, but feeling strong and confident in your major calorie burn. What comes next? Without the right recovery and post-workout routine in place, you might negate all those feel-good, body-building benefits from your workout. Yikes!

The good news is that you can easily avoid these traps by being more mindful after your sweat session. Taking a rest day to restore muscle damage is always a good idea, too. Developing good habits can help you maximize your time spent in the gym and beyond, and it'll keep your body protected and agile. In time, you'll probably notice better results in weight loss or management (whichever is your goal), better muscle definition, and decreased soreness.

Ahead, we've outlined a few common mistakes you might be making after that HIIT class and what you should be doing instead. Plus, we've got a few tips on proper recovery you'll want to take note of as well.