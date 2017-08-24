 Skip Nav
Beginner Fitness Tips
17 Ways to Change Your Body to Get Stronger, Leaner, and More Toned
Bloating
This Is What Solved My Extreme Bloating Problem That 4 Doctors Couldn't Figure Out
Diet Tips
Forget the 80/20 Rule! This Trainer Says to Follow the 90/10 Rule to Lose Weight

What to Do on a Rest Day

10 Ways to Spend Your Rest Day to Recover, Renew, and Restore

We love getting into a solid routine and rhythm with our fitness — when you really hit your stride, you feel unstoppable. Plus, when you're noticing increased strength, stamina, and #gainz for days, sometimes you just want to keep going. Just make sure to work in at least one day of total rest per week while you're crushing all those workouts!

Not only can skipping your rest day be dangerous for your health, but rest days can actually be super enjoyable! Think of it as a fun day of self-care.

Related
9 Things You Should Be Doing After Every Workout
  1. Foam Roll. One of the best things you can do on your day off is use a foam roller, tennis ball, or massager and roll out your muscles. Get all the muscle groups of your body — make sure you massage your knee area and roll your IT bands, too!
  2. Get Some Bodywork. Whether it's a massage (DIY or spa!), acupuncture, a chiropractic adjustment, or cupping, try using this day of rest to give your body some much-needed adjustments and therapy.
  3. Stretch. Spend some time stretching your muscles. Work your upper and lower body to give yourself some much needed attention and recovery. Need a little extra stretching help? We recently tried Massage Envy's Total-Body Stretch on a rest day, in which a sports massage therapist pulls and guides you into deeper stretches from head to toe — it's incredible.
  4. Meal Prep. Use the time you would've been exercising to prep healthy meals for the rest of the week. You'll be doing something good for your body while your muscles recover.
  5. Make Recovery Foods. From your favorite BCAA recovery drink to a recovery smoothie, make sure you're loading up on potassium, magnesium, and anti-inflammatory foods like cinnamon and turmeric that can help your body heal.
  6. Diffuse Oils. Essential oils can help you unwind, especially if you're feeling restless. They can promote a sense of calm, reduce physical and psychological stress, and in general just create a nice fragrance for your bedroom or living room.
  7. Meditate. What better way to recover and focus on your brain-body connection than with meditation? Download an app to get started and start feeling zen.
  8. Sleep In. Use the hour you'd usually spend at the gym in the morning and sleep in. The extra zzz's will help your body regenerate and recover and can also aid in weight loss!
  9. Steam It Up. Hit up the sauna, steam room, Jacuzzi, or spa; take a bath, or even just a hot shower! You'll release tension, soothe your muscles, and feel so relaxed.
  10. Mellow Movement. While we encourage you to just rest, if you need to move, opt for something light and low impact. A restorative yoga flow could be the stretching your body is craving, or a short walk outside might be the movement you need to quell restlessness. Try going outside for some forest bathing or earthing to enhance the experience and reap even more antistress effects!
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Kathryna Hancock
Join the conversation
RecoveryHealthy LivingSleepInjury PreventionStress Relief
Join The Conversation
Sleep
Can't Kick Your Sinus Infection? This Can Help
by Lizzie Fuhr
I Let My Baby Cry
Babies
We Let Our Baby Cry It Out, and 10 Years Later, This Is What Happened
by Rebecca Gruber
How to Get Kids on School Sleep Schedule
Sleep
How to Make Sure Kids Get Enough Sleep
by All-You
How to Wake Up Happier
Sleep
Healthy Bedtime Rituals That Will Make Tomorrow Awesome
by Lizzie Fuhr
Viral Photo of a Mother Sleeping in Her Daughter's Crib
Babies
You'll Reconsider Tough-Loving Your Baby After Reading the Story Behind This Mother's Photo
by Nicole Yi
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds