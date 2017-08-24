10 Ways to Spend Your Rest Day to Recover, Renew, and Restore

We love getting into a solid routine and rhythm with our fitness — when you really hit your stride, you feel unstoppable. Plus, when you're noticing increased strength, stamina, and #gainz for days, sometimes you just want to keep going. Just make sure to work in at least one day of total rest per week while you're crushing all those workouts!

Not only can skipping your rest day be dangerous for your health, but rest days can actually be super enjoyable! Think of it as a fun day of self-care.



