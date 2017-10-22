 Skip Nav
Healthy Eating Tips
If You Love Oatmeal, You Need to Know This Trick
Class Fitsugar
30-Minute Flat-Belly Pilates — Cardio Included!
Healthy Recipes
If You Want to Lose Weight and Still Drink, Read This

Your Tea Hangover Tea

Can This Tea Really Help Prevent Hangovers? We're Willing to Try Anything

A post shared by |Your Tea|Teatox|Detox| (@yourtea) on

When it comes to curing brutal hangovers, the surefire cures are no longer limited to greasy breakfast sandwiches and sunglasses. Thankfully, there are now plenty of healthier remedies out there, from hangover-prevention vitamins to charcoal detox drinks and even tea.

From the trendy brand Your Tea comes Hangover Tea ($25). Consisting of oolong tea, chamomile, dandelion, and more, Hangover Tea is meant to be drank on a regular basis so that your body can protect itself from the effects of alcohol if and when you do have one too many. The tea reportedly hydrates the body, alleviate headaches, and calms digestion, among other things.

Related
Hangover Helpline: What to Do When You've Had Too Much

Based on reviews online, it might actually work. Though the tea isn't a cure-all remedy, it definitely seems to help. One reviewer wrote, "Whether I drink a little or a lot, I get the worst hangovers! Now I drink two cups of tea the morning after and it helps eliminate my hangover," adding, "It doesn't make it go away, just helps me feel better and to get through my day!"

If you're prone to hangovers or bad headaches after a night out, Hangover Tea might be what you need to get through all those holiday parties in the coming months.

Join the conversation
HangoverAlcoholTea
Healthy Living
Hangover Helpline: What to Do When You've Had Too Much
by Michele Foley
Tippy Cow Rum Cream
Food News
Screw Milk — Your Coffee Is Begging For This Flavored, Rum-Infused Cream
by Victoria Messina
Weight-Loss Benefits of White Tea
Healthy Eating Tips
Why Drinking This Kind of Tea Could Help Shed Those Last Few Pounds
by Hedy Phillips
LA Splash Classic Horror Collection Swatches and Review
Beauty Products Review
Nothing's Scary About These Horror-Themed Lipsticks — Except How Obsessed You'll Be
by Brinton Parker
Pumpkin Pie Kit Kats
Food News
Pumpkin Pie Kit Kats Are Finally Stateside, Just in Time For Fall!
by Hedy Phillips
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds