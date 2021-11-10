All Eyes on Suni Lee

For Suni, doing what she loves now comes with the responsibility of the spotlight. She'd been one to watch long before Tokyo, but her Olympic run — and subsequent DWTS debut — catapulted her into a level of fame she wasn't prepared to face.



"All eyes are going to be on not only me, but my whole college team," Suni says, noting that the Auburn Arena had already sold out of tickets for its upcoming gymnastics season. It's one thing to confront pressure as a gymnast and another to handle the stardom that comes with becoming a public figure.



From attending her first Met Gala to landing appearances on dream talk shows, she's grateful for the amazing experiences. Yet with all the noise — the pressure from both herself and the people around her — she's struggling to revel in the moment. "I'm getting too caught up in my head that it's taking away the joy from the experience," Suni says. "I'm surrounded by people every day, and sometimes, I like to just be alone. I haven't really had a day to just chill and do nothing." She only begins to peel back the reality of young Olympians who've become celebrities overnight.



"She doesn't want to be rich. She doesn't want to be famous. She just wanted to go to the Olympics," says Jess, who's trained with Suni since she was 7 years old. He treats Suni like his own child, his oldest daughter. He booked the first flight out to LA when Suni called him crying after a particularly overwhelming day a few weeks prior. And he was the one she called following a distressing encounter motivated by racist bigotry.



Suni's accomplishments don't make her immune to the painful and dangerous realities of anti-Asian hate in America. With the rate of unprovoked violence against Asian Americans fueled by COVID-19 misinformation continuing to climb across the nation, she tells me she found herself facing a racist attack a week before our conversation. While waiting for an Uber after a night out with her girlfriends, who are all of Asian descent, they were startled by a group speeding by in a car yelling racist slurs like "ching chong" and insisting they "go back to where they came from." One passenger, Suni says, sprayed her arm with pepper spray as the car sped off.



"I was so mad, but there was nothing I could do or control because they skirted off," she recalls. "I didn't do anything to them, and having the reputation, it's so hard because I didn't want to do anything that could get me into trouble. I just let it happen." Having grown up in a tight-knit community full of Hmong Americans like herself, she struggles to wrap her head around these hateful crimes. It's difficult to speak up about uncomfortable topics like racial injustice, especially at her age, but she knows that using her voice makes a difference.