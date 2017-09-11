 Skip Nav
Here Are All the '90s Foods Making a Long-Overdue Comeback This Year

No one can argue with the fact that the snacks from the '90s were the best. And as much as we miss Dunkaroos, Surge, and Butterfinger BB's (RIP), we're so glad that some of our other discontinued favorites have made a comeback! We're calling 2017 the year of the '90s resurgence, at least in the world of food and drinks. So far this year, four major brands have announced the return of some of the most classic products from the '90s that were sadly discontinued at some point. Bring on the nostalgia and read on to discover all the details about each product's much-anticipated (and appreciated) return.

A '90s-Inspired Lisa Frank Party You Can Bring to Life

