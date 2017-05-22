 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The Clear Soda of Your Childhood Is Back on Store Shelves
Food Video
Elsa's Frozen Margaritas Are Perfect to Share With Olaf in Summer
Food Video
Japanese Hotcakes Instantly Make Mornings Happier
Dinner
22 Cozy Slow-Cooker Casseroles That Make Life Easy

Where Can You Buy Clearly Canadian?

The Clear Soda of Your Childhood Is Back on Store Shelves

What '90s kid didn't grow up sipping Clearly Canadian fruit-flavored sodas? Though discontinued in 2009, the sweetened sparkling waters are back on shelves in Blackberry, Wild Cherry, Orchard Peach, and Raspberry, thanks to a crowdfunding campaign. Currently, the glass bottles are stocked at Hy-Vee grocery stores or online at Cost-Plus World Market for $2 each. Unsweetened La Croix has become the choice fizzy water of this decade, but we wouldn't mind picking up a bottle or two of Clearly Canadian, at least for nostalgia's sake.

Join the conversation
The '90sNostalgiaCost Plus World MarketFood NewsGrocery ShoppingFood Trends
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Food Video
How to Create the Perfect Bastille Day Picnic
by Brandi Milloy
Disneyland Jungle Julep
Food News
Consider This New Disneyland Drink the Mint Julep's Frozen Tropical Cousin
by Brinton Parker
Whole30 Snacks From Trader Joe's
Trader Joe's
16 Ready-to-Eat Whole30 Snacks From Trader Joe’s
by Zack Peter
Food News
The Truth Behind Whole Foods's $10 Rotisserie Chicken
by Erin Cullum
Disneyland Matterhorn Macaroon Donuts
Food News
by Brinton Parker
Giving Up Facebook Mom Groups
Personal Essay
I Quit Facebook Mom Groups For 1 Week — and Would Never Do It Again
by Kate Schweitzer
Facebook Gives 20 Days of Bereavement Leave to Employees
Facebook
Facebook Shows Compassion to Grieving Employees With 20 Days Paid Leave
by Sarah Siegel
What Is the Cheapest Grocery Store?
ALDI
Aldi Is Officially Cheaper Than Walmart — This Study Proves It!
by Erin Cullum
Donald Trump Served Steak and Ketchup in Saudi Arabia
Donald Trump
by Terry Carter
Cheap Cost Plus World Market Gifts
Cost Plus World Market
27 Unique Gifts You Can Snag From Cost Plus World Market For $40 or Less
by Macy Cate Williams
World Market Spring 2017 Collection
Decor Shopping
Can You Spot the Theme in World Market's Spring 2017 Collection?
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Inexpensive X-Base Campaign Desk
Cost Plus World Market
Desire/Acquire: X-Base Writing Desk
by Home
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds