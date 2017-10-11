Step Aside, KitchenAid: Aldi's Budget Mixer Is Here to Change the Game

We really, really love KitchenAid's all-black stand mixer, we do. But we also really, really love a good deal, which is why Aldi's budget option, which can easily be found on the UK site and at UK Aldi stores, has us so damn excited.

The Ambiano Classic Stand Mixer, which retails for $60, according to The Kitchn, comes with three mixing attachments so you can make everything your heart desires. The mixer has six speeds and a pulse function and sits beautifully on your counter in any of its color options. Aldi customers say it's easy to use, easy to clean, and an amazing buy for the price.

Like many Aldi products, the mixers are extremely limited in the US and won't be around for long, according to The Kitchn. We highly recommend high-tailing it to your closest Aldi store to grab one while you can.