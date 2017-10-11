 Skip Nav
Fast and Easy
Smoothies That Won't Leave You Hungry Before Lunch
Chrissy Teigen
The 20 Best Kitchen Hacks From Chrissy Teigen
Fast and Easy
We Have Found the Perfect Egg Recipe!

Aldi Stand Mixer

Step Aside, KitchenAid: Aldi's Budget Mixer Is Here to Change the Game

We really, really love KitchenAid's all-black stand mixer, we do. But we also really, really love a good deal, which is why Aldi's budget option, which can easily be found on the UK site and at UK Aldi stores, has us so damn excited.

Related
8 Things You Don't Know About Aldi, Straight From an Insider Employee

The Ambiano Classic Stand Mixer, which retails for $60, according to The Kitchn, comes with three mixing attachments so you can make everything your heart desires. The mixer has six speeds and a pulse function and sits beautifully on your counter in any of its color options. Aldi customers say it's easy to use, easy to clean, and an amazing buy for the price.

Like many Aldi products, the mixers are extremely limited in the US and won't be around for long, according to The Kitchn. We highly recommend high-tailing it to your closest Aldi store to grab one while you can.

Image Source: Aldi
Join the conversation
ALDIFood ShoppingKitchen ToolsBudget
ALDI
Aldi Has 2 New Boozy Popsicles You'll Want to Try This Summer!
by Terry Carter
Aldi Pumpkin Spice Yogurt Pretzels
ALDI
Aldi's Pumpkin Spice Yogurt Pretzels Will Definitely Convert Any Hater
by Hedy Phillips
Best Cheap Bottle of Rose From Aldi
ALDI
Cheers! Aldi's Award-Winning Bottle of Rosé Is Now Available in the US!
by Kelsey Garcia
Prosecco Jeroboam From Aldi
ALDI
Aldi Is Selling a 3-Liter Bottle of Prosecco and We're Ready to Get F*cking Fizzy
by Perri Konecky
Aldi Wine Advent Calendar
ALDI
Aldi Is Releasing a Freakin' Wine Advent Calendar — Cheers to That!
by Victoria Messina
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds