Matte Black Starbucks Tumblers to Soothe Your Brooding, Coffee-Loving Soul

Several years ago, Starbucks released a matte black tumbler that quickly launched a nationwide obsession. Now, you can find the limited-edition cup on third-party websites for upward of $50. While that specific cold cup is hard to come by, the coffee chain does have plenty of other matte black products currently available both online and in stores.

Not only that, but Starbucks also unveiled new all-black tumblers and cups at several international locations throughout Japan, Korea, Malaysia, and elsewhere. In addition, Starbucks released a collection inspired by its chic Roastery and Reserve Bars. Though it's hard to know for sure which products are available in the United States, the chain does offer a lot of edgy options for you to look out for the next time you're at a Starbucks. In the meantime, browse some of our current and past favorites.