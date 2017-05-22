American Kids Try French Food, and Their Reactions Are Priceless

 Skip Nav
Cut Video filmed a bunch of American kids trying French food, and their reactions are priceless. You won't contain your laughter as these adorable children use improper grammar — "You'd have this in French all the time?" and do not hold back when it comes to how they really feel about standard French foods like beef tartare — "Oh no. I ate my sister's favorite animal." Despite thinking mussels look like "eels" and French cheeses smell "like raw tuna fish," these kiddos try everything and sometimes surprise themselves by how much they like frog legs ("chicken-fish"). They even get to try a little "wine," but before you get too upset at the thought of underage drinking, you'll have to see the end of the video.

