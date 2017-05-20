 Skip Nav
Anthony Bourdain Goes Public With His New Girlfriend in This Adorable Photo
Anthony Bourdain Goes Public With His New Girlfriend in This Adorable Photo

Anthony Bourdain has gone public with his new girlfriend, Asia Argento, after splitting from wife Ottavia Busia back in September. The chef shared the first public image of him and his girlfriend on Instagram, and the sweet snap shows the pair embracing each other and looking relaxed outside. The photograph was taken outside in Rome, according to People, where the most recent Parts Unknown season finale was filmed. Asia is an Italian actress and director who reportedly met Anthony on the set of the popular CNN show, which Anthony has hosted for four years. Anthony had plenty of sweet things to say about Asia in an essay about the Rome episode, writing, "The episode would not have been possible — or be anything like it is — without the truly magnificent Asia Argento. She's spent a lifetime in films." Congratulations to the happy couple!

Celebrity Couples Food News Celebrity Chefs Anthony Bourdain
