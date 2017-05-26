 Skip Nav
Disney's Baby Groot Cupcake Isn't Only Adorable — It's a Damn Good Dessert
Baby Groot Cupcake at Disney's Hollywood Studios

Disney's Baby Groot Cupcake Isn't Only Adorable — It's a Damn Good Dessert

At Walt Disney World's Hollywood Studios, a seasonal cupcake is making visitors do a little happy dance. In honor of the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy ride at California Adventure, Disney has debuted a Baby Groot cupcake that is as delicious as it is adorable.

The cupcake consists of chocolate cake, cookies and cream frosting, and a tiny chocolate cup with green frosting sprouting from it. As the perfect finishing touch, a sliver of white chocolate featuring Baby Groot is placed on top. Though highly decorative cupcakes such as this one don't always deliver on flavor, that's not the case here. The chocolate cake is surprisingly moist, and the fluffy frosting actually tastes a lot like Publix's beloved frosting.

As a word of advice, you might want to snap a picture of the cupcake shortly after purchasing it, as the Baby Groot chocolate melts quickly. You can find the cupcake at various dining locations throughout the park, namely The Trolley Car Café and Rosie's All-American Café. It's priced at $6.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Kelsey Garcia
GrootGuardians Of The GalaxyFood ReviewsWalt Disney WorldDisneyCupcakes
