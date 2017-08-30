 Skip Nav
Food Video
You've Been Cutting Cakes Wrong, but We Can Teach You the Right Way
Food Video
You'll Fall in Love With This Pumpkin Pie Fidget Spinner
Food Video
This No-Bake Cheesecake Will Give You a Serious Dose of Nostalgia
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The Definitive Ranking of the Chick-fil-A Menu

I grew up in a small town where Chick-fil-A was the place to celebrate friends' birthdays before heading to high school, and it was a popular after-school spot, too. It's accurate to say I've had my fair share of waffle fries, Chick-fil-A sauce, and Original Chicken Sandwiches in my lifetime, and I have a pretty good grasp of the menu. Let's take a moment to appreciate the menu of the beloved fast-food chain (former anti-LGBTQ+ ways aside . . . ugh) and just focus on the food in all its fried-chicken glory. Consider this the definitive ranking of Chick-fil-A menu items, sorted from worst to best.

Related
7 Things You Never Knew About Chick-fil-A, Straight From an Employee

Fruit Cup
Chicken Noodle Soup
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Cool Wrap
Chick-fil-A Deluxe Sandwich
Salads
Grilled Chicken Nuggets
Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich
Chick-n-Strips
Chicken Biscuit
Chick-n-Minis
Lemonade
Frosted Lemonade
Icedream
Avocado Lime Ranch Dressing
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Nuggets
Hash Browns
Chick-fil-A Sauce
Waffle Fries
Original Chicken Sandwich
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
NostalgiaChick-Fil-AFast Food
Join The Conversation
Nostalgia
by Sarah Wasilak
Princess Diana Vintage Style
The Royals
Princess Diana Was the Ultimate '80s Style Icon, and These Pics Are Proof
by Allie Merriam
Signs You're a Young Latina Millennial
Humor
16 Clear Signs You're a Young Latina Millennial
by Celia Fernandez
Pulp Fiction Halloween Costume Ideas
Nostalgia
by Monica Sisavat
Where Are the Spice Girls Now?
Nostalgia
by Brittney Stephens
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds