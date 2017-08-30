The Definitive Ranking of the Chick-fil-A Menu

I grew up in a small town where Chick-fil-A was the place to celebrate friends' birthdays before heading to high school, and it was a popular after-school spot, too. It's accurate to say I've had my fair share of waffle fries, Chick-fil-A sauce, and Original Chicken Sandwiches in my lifetime, and I have a pretty good grasp of the menu. Let's take a moment to appreciate the menu of the beloved fast-food chain (former anti-LGBTQ+ ways aside . . . ugh) and just focus on the food in all its fried-chicken glory. Consider this the definitive ranking of Chick-fil-A menu items, sorted from worst to best.