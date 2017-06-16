 Skip Nav
Churro, Sriracha, Maple Bacon, and Other Popcorn Flavors You Can Try at Disney
Churro, Sriracha, Maple Bacon, and Other Popcorn Flavors You Can Try at Disney

The Main Street Popcorn is a snack staple at Disney's various parks throughout the nation and the world. Though popcorn is a decidedly bigger deal at Tokyo DisneySea — seriously, they have some crazy flavors — our stateside options aren't too shabby. In addition to more traditional flavors, Main Street Popcorn recently added a strew up unexpected flavors like maple bacon, parmesan garlic, and even Sriracha kettle corn. One of our personal favorites is the colorful confetti flavor wherein each kernel has a different fruity flavor from grape to cherry and blue raspberry. That being said, the churro flavor is a serious crowd-pleaser.

Walt Disney WorldDisneylandDisneyPopcorn
