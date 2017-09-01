 Skip Nav
The 15 Coziest Fall Teas to Sip in Your Chunky Sweaters and Slippers

When the air is crisp and the chunky sweaters have officially been reintroduced to our closets, nothing fits the mood more than a cozy cup of tea. The pumpkin spice latte may get most of the glory during hot-beverage season, but we're making a strong case for stocking up on these soothing blends of teas, filled with warm spices, mulled apples, cinnamon, pumpkin, and more autumnal flavors. Prepare for fireside nights ahead — or just really relaxing evenings on the couch with a good book — with these 15 must-try teas for Fall.

Sweet Cinnamon Spice
Pumpkin Chai
Hot Apple Cider Tea
Gingerbread Black Tea
Organic Baked Cinnamon Apple
Cranberry Spice Hibiscus
Honeycrisp Apple
Tazo Chai Pumpkin Spice
Hot Cinnamon Sunset
Mulled Apple Spice Tea
Cozy Autumn
Breathe Deep
Twinnings Chai Pumpkin Spice
Organic Cinnamon Rooibos Chai
Pumpkin Ginger Tea
