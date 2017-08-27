20 Pumpkin Cookie Recipes That Will Make Your Place Smell Like Heaven

When it comes time to embrace oversize sweaters and cozy Fall candles, nothing fits the mood better than a fresh batch of pumpkin cookies. The addition of pumpkin puree and warm spices like cinnamon and nutmeg gives classic cookie recipes a wonderfully autumnal twist, and there's bound to be at least one pumpkin cookie recipe that speaks to your soul. Satisfy your cravings for every pumpkin-y cookie imaginable with the 20 irresistible recipes ahead.



Your Ultimate Guide to Pumpkin Desserts Related