3 Microwaveable Breakfast Mugs You Can Eat on the Go
20 Pumpkin Cookie Recipes That Will Make Your Place Smell Like Heaven

When it comes time to embrace oversize sweaters and cozy Fall candles, nothing fits the mood better than a fresh batch of pumpkin cookies. The addition of pumpkin puree and warm spices like cinnamon and nutmeg gives classic cookie recipes a wonderfully autumnal twist, and there's bound to be at least one pumpkin cookie recipe that speaks to your soul. Satisfy your cravings for every pumpkin-y cookie imaginable with the 20 irresistible recipes ahead.

Soft Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies
3-Ingredient Pumpkin Cookies With Coffee Cream Cheese Frosting
Pumpkin Spice Snickerdoodles
Pumpkin Cinnamon Chocolate Chip Cookies
Pumpkin Pie Thumbprint Cookies
Pumpkin Sugar Cookies With Cinnamon Cream Cheese Frosting
Pumpkin Spice Snowball Cookies
No-Bake Pumpkin Cookies
Triple Chip Pumpkin Cookies
Caramel-Stuffed Pumpkin Cookies
Pumpkin Cookies With Brown Sugar Frosting
Pumpkin Gingersnap Ice Cream Sandwiches
Pumpkin Oat Chocolate Chip Cookies
Pumpkin Spice Madeleines
Pumpkin Polvorónes
Pumpkin Oatmeal Twix Cookies
Black and White Pumpkin Cookies
Vegan, Gluten-Free Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookie S'mores
Pumpkin Snickerdoodles
