 Skip Nav
Get the Dish
Lisa Frank-ophiles Need to Make These Unicorn Oreo Pops ASAP
Get the Dish
Hack Shake Shack's ShackBurger
Summer
15 Pitcher-Perfect Cocktails For Breezy Bartending Duty
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The Most Instagrammable Food From Disney World's New Pandora

Pandora: the World of Avatar officially opened in Disney World's Animal Kingdom. The Na'vi dishes and drinks, available at the two fast-casual dining options (Satu'li Canteen and Pongu Pongu), look amazing. We're dying to get our hands on everything. Once you see all of it for yourself, you will be too.

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Travel InspirationWalt Disney WorldFood NewsDisneyAvatarTravel
Join The Conversation
Travel
8 Secrets From Cruise Ship Employees
by Hilary White
DIY Disney Couples Costumes
Walt Disney World
50+ Adorable Disney Couples Costumes
by Tara Block
Lizzie McGuire Halloween Costumes
Hilary Duff
15 Ways You and Your Friends Can Be Lizzie McGuire Characters For Halloween
by Kelsie Gibson
Best Cities to See Fall Leaves
Travel
Leaf It to Us — 21 Places to See the Most Spectacular Fall Foliage in America
by Macy Cate Williams
New Halloween Candy 2017
Food News
by Erin Cullum
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds