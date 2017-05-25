Explode With Happiness! Universal Orlando's Volcano Bay Looks Tasty

Volcano Bay Water Park at Universal Studios Orlando, FL, just opened, and though the new park contains countless water slides and an epic volcano waterfall, everyone is talking about the food and drinks at Wave Village, all of which have a tropical island theme. Even foods like pizza, hot dogs, and mac and cheese are "Island-ified" with pineapple, shrimp, etc. You can't unsee the rainbow soft serve ice cream (how do they do it?!); fun, florescent cocktails (garnished with a tiki umbrella); and more edible reasons to take a spontaneous trip to Florida this Summer.