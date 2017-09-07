 Skip Nav
The Absolute Best Frozen Japanese Foods From Trader Joe's

If you're craving Japanese food, you might want to skip the restaurant and head to Trader Joe's instead. We've done some important investigating, and among the many gems we've found in the frozen aisle at Trader Joe's are some seriously tasty — and cheap — Japanese foods. And because there's no shame in turning to your freezer for a quick dinner or dessert when you're short on time (and money), we've rounded up the best frozen items from TJ's, all of which our editors have tried and can vouch for.

Chicken Fried Rice ($3)
Strawberry Mochi Ice Cream ($4)
Japanese Style Fried Rice ($3)
Lightly Salted Edamame ($2)
Coffee Mochi Ice Cream ($3)
Vegetable Fried Rice ($2)
Food ReviewsFrozen FoodTrader Joe'sGrocery ShoppingJapanese
