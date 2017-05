When planning a dinner party, we often think, what would Ina do (WWID)? The consummate hostess, Ina Garten makes entertaining look easy, and her recipes have yet to fail us. We've rounded up 18 of her most tempting options, including a chocolate layer cake, retro-fabulous cheese straws, mustard-roasted chicken, and much more.



