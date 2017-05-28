 Skip Nav
Feed a Crowd With Sun-Dried-Tomato Pasta Salad
Fast and Easy
A Bacon-Wrapped Upgrade to an American Cookout Classic
Food Video
Avocado Cupcakes Are the Sweet Way to Fuel Your Avocado Obession
Summer
5 Pisco Sours That'll Make You Feel Like You're Vacationing in Peru

The next time you attend a potluck, consider making this modern spin on a retro favorite: pasta salad. Portable, easy to make in large batches, not terribly temperature sensitive, and, most importantly, tasty, it's a guaranteed crowd-pleaser.

What sets this salad apart from the rest is its zesty sun-dried-tomato dressing; made in a blender or food processor, it's a mixture of tomatoes, capers, and garlic, thinned with olive oil and red wine vinegar. A generous handful of parmesan cheese and fresh basil finish off this satisfying salad that only tastes better the next day.

Ingredients

  1. 12 sun-dried tomatoes in oil, drained and divided
  2. 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  3. 6 tablespoons olive oil
  4. 1 garlic clove, coarsely chopped
  5. 1 teaspoon capers, drained
  6. Kosher salt, to taste
  7. 3/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  8. 1/2 pound orecchiette or other small pasta
  9. 1/2 pound cherry tomatoes, halved
  10. 1/2 pound fresh mozzarella, medium-diced
  11. 3/4 cup good black olives, such as kalamata, pitted and diced (optional)
  12. 1 cup freshly grated parmesan
  13. 1 cup packed basil leaves, julienned

Directions

  1. Add half the sun-dried tomatoes, all the vinegar, olive oil, garlic, capers, 2 teaspoons salt, and pepper to a food processor, and process until almost smooth.
  2. Cook the pasta according to the directions on the package in a large pot of seasoned boiling water until al dente. Drain well, then toss with the dressing in a large mixing bowl. Meanwhile, mince the remaining sun-dried tomatoes.
  3. Add the tomatoes, mozzarella, olives (if using), remaining sun-dried tomatoes, parmesan, and basil to the salad. Toss to distribute evenly. Season to taste with salt.
  4. Serve at room temperature.

Information

Category
Side Dishes, Salads
Yield
6 to 8 servings

Miki15327213 Miki15327213 3 years
Call me blind or something, but I seriously can't figure out where the recipe is.
Jaime15210820 Jaime15210820 3 years
Do you think this would still turn out well if made without the capers? Or should I substitute something? Thank you!
Catherine15104166 Catherine15104166 3 years
I made this with whole wheat pasta and without parmesan (just because I forgot it) and it is honestly the best pasta salad I have EVER had. Thank you for this recipe! It's absolutely delicious.
nancita nancita 7 years
Looks much better than that pasta salad on Top Chef last night. :)
