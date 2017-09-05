Best Italian Foods From Trader Joe's
The 16 Best Italian Foods You Can Get at Trader Joe's
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
The 16 Best Italian Foods You Can Get at Trader Joe's
Trader Joe's has some of the best hidden gems among its stocked aisles, including amazing Italian foods that rival products from artisanal markets. I take Italian food very seriously — garlicky pasta for life — and I swear by a handful of Trader Giotto's cheeses, pastas, and dried goods, not only for their quality but also for their price. Plenty of POPSUGAR editors agree with me, so I've crowd-sourced all of our must-have Italian foods from Trader Joe's that you'll want to pick up when you've got plans for a wine and cheese night or you need a quick pasta dinner. Whether you're more of a gnocchi kind of girl or you live for the perfect frozen pizza, we've got you covered.
0previous images
-15more images