These Are the Best Japanese Candies From Cost Plus World Market

Cost Plus World Market has a little bit of everything, including candies and other food from all over the world. I like to raid the candy options every time I'm in the store, and every time, I find a new candy from a country I've never been to. Here, I tapped into some of the most delicious Japanese candies that you can find at the store, and nearly all of them are bursting with fruity flavor! Scroll through to check them out.



