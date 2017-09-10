 Skip Nav
Grilling
20 Cheap and Easy Grilling Recipes For Summer and Beyond
Food Video
Prepare to Be Mesmerized by This Unicorn Magic Shell
Halloween
15 Spooky Kitchen Gadgets That Every Foodie Needs This Halloween
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
These Are the Best Japanese Candies From Cost Plus World Market

Cost Plus World Market has a little bit of everything, including candies and other food from all over the world. I like to raid the candy options every time I'm in the store, and every time, I find a new candy from a country I've never been to. Here, I tapped into some of the most delicious Japanese candies that you can find at the store, and nearly all of them are bursting with fruity flavor! Scroll through to check them out.

Related
These Are the 12 Best German Candies You Can Buy at Cost Plus World Market

Kasugai Gummy Lychees
Nestle Matcha Green Tea Kit Kat Bar
Kasugai Ramune Flavor Gummy Candies
Nobel Super Lemon Candy
Kasugai Watermelon Gummy Candy
Nobel Super Cola Candy
Kanro Matcha Milk Candy
Hi-Chew Candy
Kasugai Peach Gummy Candy
Botan Rice Candy
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Cost Plus World MarketFood ShoppingJunk FoodCandy
Join The Conversation
Food Reviews
These Are the Best Candies You Should Be Buying at Whole Foods Right Now
by Hedy Phillips
Nuccina Pumpkin Spice Cookie Butter Spread
Cost Plus World Market
This Cookie Butter Will Make You Forget You Ever Said, "F*ck Pumpkin Spice"
by Anna Monette Roberts
Twix Spread
Cost Plus World Market
Holy Sh*t, a Twix Spread Exists, and You'll Want to Put It on Everything!
by Erin Cullum
Pumpkin-Flavored Foods at World Market
Cost Plus World Market
Brace Yourself: 7 Pumpkin Foods Are Currently Available at World Market
by Anna Monette Roberts
Recipes With Reese's
Recipes
14 Things Every Reese's-Lover Needs to Make ASAP
by Erin Cullum
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds