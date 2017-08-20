Proof That 2017 Has Been the BEST Year For New Cheesy Snacks

Cheese puffs, cheesy popcorn, cheesy chips: you name it, this year has it. As serious snack connoisseurs, we at POPSUGAR Food have found all of the best new snacks of 2017 (so far), and thankfully many of those star the best ingredient of all: cheese. If you'd rather be eating cheesy snacks or no snacks at all, read on to discover all the best grocery-store products you'll want to pick up ASAP.