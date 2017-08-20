 Skip Nav
Food Video
Meet the Doughnut Milk Luge, the Best Way to Wake Up
Fast and Easy
This Avocado Dressing Transforms Humdrum Salad Greens Into Something Spectacular
Whole Foods
This Is the Stupidest Mistake You Can Make at Whole Foods
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Proof That 2017 Has Been the BEST Year For New Cheesy Snacks

Cheese puffs, cheesy popcorn, cheesy chips: you name it, this year has it. As serious snack connoisseurs, we at POPSUGAR Food have found all of the best new snacks of 2017 (so far), and thankfully many of those star the best ingredient of all: cheese. If you'd rather be eating cheesy snacks or no snacks at all, read on to discover all the best grocery-store products you'll want to pick up ASAP.

Related
The Absolute Best New Chips of 2017 . . . So Far

Paqui Spicy Queso
Annie's Organic Cheddar Cheesy Puffs
Boom Chicka Pop Cheddar Cheese Popcorn
Doritos Heat Wave
Snyder’s Wholey Cheese in Swiss & Black Pepper
Pasta Bow Ties in Smooth Cheddar
Lay's Poppables in White Cheddar
Lance Gluten-Free Cheddar Cheese Crackers
Skinny Pop Popcorn Cakes in White Cheddar
Annie's Organic White Cheddar Bunny Tail Puffs
Whole Foods 365 Nacho Tortilla Chips
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Best Of 2017Food ReviewsBest OfGrocery ShoppingCheeseSnacks
Join The Conversation
Food Reviews
10 Trader Joe's Hummus Dips, Ranked From Best to Worst
by Jamie Mieuli
Best New Snacks 2017
Food Reviews
The Best New Grocery Store Snacks of 2017 — So Far
by Erin Cullum
What's New at Trader Joe's in August 2017
Food Reviews
The Best New Trader Joe's Products You Should Pick Up This August
by Erin Cullum
Best Fast-Food French Fries
Food Reviews
The Definitive Ranking of Your Favorite Fast-Food French Fries
by Hedy Phillips
Krispy Kreme Chocolate Glazed Doughnuts 2017
Food Reviews
by Hedy Phillips
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds