5/20/17 5/20/17 POPSUGAR Food Shopping Guide Best New Food Products | May 2017 17 New Essentials to Stock in Your Kitchen This Summer May 20, 2017 by Erin Cullum If flamingo gummies, sparkling canned cocktails, and new cookbooks with fresh ideas don't get you pumped for warmer weather, we're not sure what will. Our editors are currently obsessing over the following new food launches this month, and we have a feeling you will be, too. Pick out your favorites ahead and decide which ones spark a "treat yourself" purchase in the name of embracing Summer, because you deserve it! Kale & Caramel Cookbook "Are you a foodie with a flair for all-natural beauty? Well then this is the book for you. I've been friends with author and blogger Lily Diamond for a while now, and I'm always finding myself flipping through her site for bits of inspired wisdom whenever it comes to crafting recipes or ideas. She seamlessly transforms everyday delicious ingredients into mouthwatering recipes, but where she gets me every time is when she takes those same ingredients and turns them into beauty regimens that inspire even me to want to make my own DIY face masks that taste as good as they look. Her cookbook Kale & Caramel: Recipes for Body, Heart, and Table ($14) is an absolute must, plus the photography is so stunningly worthy of any nightstand or coffee table." — Nicole Iizuka, senior producer & director Unicorn Drink Float "Quite simply put: I need this ban.do Unicorn Drink Float ($12) this Summer while lounging poolside." — Anna Monette Roberts, editor, Food McConnell's Banana & Salted Caramel "McConnell's Banana & Salted Caramel ($12) is basically my dream ice cream. Super creamy, with a rich ripe banana flavor and a generous swirl of salty caramel, it's a pint I'll be stocking in my freezer all Summer." — Nicole Perry, contributor LoveTheWild Frozen Fish and Sauce "My new weeknight-dinner obsession is LoveTheWild's gourmet seafood kits, which come in a variety of frozen fishes and sauces. What's so convenient is that you can cook them from the freezer — no need to wait for them to defrost. Each box comes with fish, adorable heart-shaped cubes of sauce like salsa verde or mango sriracha chutney (which melt onto the fish), and a piece of parchment paper to wrap it all together. I've been loving the Red Trout With Salsa Verde and Striped Bass With Roasted Red Pepper Almond Sauce, which cook in about 20 minutes and provide me with a healthy dinner when I don't have a lot of time to cook." — Erin Cullum, assistant editor, Food Sugarfina Grapefruit Pink Flamingos "We know Sugarfina can do no wrong when it comes to delicious sugary treats, but their newest release, the Pink Flamingos ($8) are sure to be the Summer's hottest hit. Not only do they feature the must-have accessory of the season, pink flamingos, but they are flavored to taste like a fresh bite of citrusy grapefruit! They're extremely refreshing and incredibly cute. Get ready for a party in your mouth. I know I can't wait to eat them all Summer long." — NI GT's Kombucha Tantric Turmeric ($4) "For the longest time, Divine Grape was my absolute favorite flavor of kombucha. It's still up there, but it's since been topped by a new offering from the OG kombucha brand: GT's Kombucha Tantric Turmeric ($4). Super gingery and tangy, with a hit of earthy sweetness from carrot juice and turmeric, it is pretty much perfection, and it boasts the prettiest color to boot." — NP Wild Ophelia Cold Brew Chocolate Coffee Bites "Chocolate company Wild Ophelia just launched something truly epic: Cold Brew Chocolate Coffee Bites ($3). The flavors are Jet Black, Mexican Vanilla, and Sea Salt Caramel Latte, and each square piece is a rich chocolate shell with a creamy, cold-brew-infused chocolate center. The gooey filling bursts into your mouth with every bite, and it delivers a satisfying flavor combination of bitter coffee and sweet chocolate. I'm going to keep these stashed at my desk for an afternoon pick-me-up to look forward to." — EC Novo Fogo Sparkling Caipirinha Cocktails "There's been a lovely little trend happening in the cocktail world, and I have to say I'm totally on board: premium canned cocktails like Slow & Low and Cutwater Spirits. Now we can add one more to that category with Novo Fogo's Caipirinha ($4). Novo Fogo has been known for making a delicious and organic cachaça, the national spirit of Brazil that's similar to but slightly more complex than a rum. They've now figured out how to bottle it into a refreshing carbonated cocktail that's perfect for a beachside bonfire or Summer camping trip. If you've never had the chance to try a caipirinha, but love the taste of mojitos, it's similar, but in my opinion even better!" — NI Siggi's Triple Cream Vanilla "A lot of skyr and Greek yogurts tend toward overly lean and chalky, but not Siggi's latest line of triple-cream skyr. My favorite of the bunch is Siggi's Triple Cream Vanilla ($2). Decadently creamy and only very lightly sweetened, it's ideal with berries." — NP Pretzilla Pretzel Bites "I tried Pretzilla's Pretzel Bites on National Pretzel Day, and now I think I need to make them a regular part of my snacking routine. The slightly sweet, slightly salty, and bite-size soft pretzels are entirely addictive and go great with cheese sauce and mustard for dipping. The Pretzilla Bites With Cheese Dip will be available online soon and will roll out to Whole Foods stores in June. They also have Pretzilla Burger Buns ($3) that I'm convinced should replace all regular hamburger buns." — EC Josh Cellars Rosé Summertime is rosé time in my house, and Josh Cellars' rosé is the perfect option for me. I'm a sucker for simple packaging, and this wine is the perfect blend of sweetness and refreshing dryness; I love bringing it out on picnics with friends and family! — Brinton Parker, assistant editor, Trending David's Tea Guava Pink Iced Tea Press "When I saw David's Tea Guava Pink Iced Tea Press ($30) in action, I knew I needed it. The to-go container works like this: fill it with loose-leaf tea and hot water. When you are ready to 'press it' into iced tea, fill the inner container with ice, then push the compartment down and marvel as the filtered tea shoots up and cools down." — AMR House Foods Spicy Miso Ramen With Shirataki Noodles "Purists may balk, but to me, ramen and other noodle soups are less about the noodles and more about the broth, and House Foods Spicy Miso Ramen With Shirataki Noodles ($5) delivers on that front. Spicy and umami-rich, this unconventional, lightened-up noodle soup is great to keep on hand for those nights you don't really want to cook but don't want to order a gut-bomb takeout dinner either. I like to dress mine up with some thinly sliced scallions and a poached egg." — NP Frenchie Wines from Raymond Vineyards "On my most recent trip up to Napa Valley, I stumbled across the wildly eclectic Raymond vineyards and instantly fell in love with everything they were doing. From fanciful technicolored chandelier-filled tasting rooms to lush gardens detailing the entire process of winemaking, this winery has it all in luxurious entertainment, including a whole line of wines dedicated to the owner's love of the French bulldog. The Frenchie wines! Its Napa's first ever dog winery. They have an outdoor playground dedicated to K9 buddies, dog-friendly tasting rooms, and a whole series of historically cheeky wines with my favorite being the Marie Antoinette Chardonnay ($27). I'll admit, I originally just wanted to taste it, because the packaging won me over, but it was actually delightfully refreshing and rich. It's a Chardonnay I'd be happy to drink any day." — NI Trisha Yearwood's Biscuit Mix "I cannot wait to try Trisha Yearwood's Biscuit Mix ($10). The Southern cook and country star has developed an exclusive line of edible goodies with Williams-Sonoma. Judging by the clean list of ingredients, this is a real-deal buttermilk biscuit mix!" — AMR Droga Money on Honey Wildflower Honey Caramel Dark Chocolate Brown Rice Crispy "Droga's Money on Honey Wildflower Honey Caramel Dark Chocolate Brown Rice Crispy ($5) caramels are like a grown-up — read, not too sweet — bite-sized candy bar with a chewy honey caramel base, just enough salt, and some crunch from the brown rice crispy. Better yet, it's a Fair Trade Certified product." — NP Gumbo Love Cookbook "'Life is short-eat dessert first,' says Jimmy Buffet's sister Lucy in her newest cookbook Gumbo Love: Recipes for Gulf Coast Cooking, Entertaining, and Savoring the Good Life ($20). Not only does Lucy (or LuLu as she's more commonly known) start this book off with all of her favorite Southern sweets but each page is filled with mouthwatering recipes that make me want to literally lick the page clean. All those oysters, and shrimp, and buffalo wings! I seriously cannot wait to try out these recipes on a lazy Summer Sunday. Plus, in the forward, she lays out 10 grateful ingredients for a bright and happy kitchen. #3 is 'Life is; just live it!' — a mantra I could easily adapt." — NI