17 New Essentials to Stock in Your Kitchen This Summer

"Are you a foodie with a flair for all-natural beauty? Well then this is the book for you. I've been friends with author and blogger Lily Diamond for a while now, and I'm always finding myself flipping through her site for bits of inspired wisdom whenever it comes to crafting recipes or ideas. She seamlessly transforms everyday delicious ingredients into mouthwatering recipes, but where she gets me every time is when she takes those same ingredients and turns them into beauty regimens that inspire even me to want to make my own DIY face masks that taste as good as they look. Her cookbook Kale & Caramel: Recipes for Body, Heart, and Table ($14) is an absolute must, plus the photography is so stunningly worthy of any nightstand or coffee table." — Nicole Iizuka, senior producer & director