Forget About the Box's Instructions; Try Cooking Your Frozen Pizza Like This

If frozen pizza turns out funky for you (burnt spots, soggy bits, general mediocre outcomes), here's a tip from the internet. Forget about the back-of-the-box instructions, and instead, cook your frozen pizza like this guy. Reddit user numbahtwelve says to fully thaw the pizza and crank your oven to the hottest temperature it will go (not the broil setting). Then, cook the pizza on the rack of the oven (unless you own a pizza stone or cast-iron skillet) for five to eight minutes or until the crust crisps and cheese bubbles.

His logic? Restaurants and pizza chains cook the 'za on pizza stones in commercial ovens that are set to 700°F-1000°F. This little hack emulates the professional method without the use of fancy equipment. Now, if you want to be truly fancy, brush the crust with olive oil and sprinkle crushed garlic or garlic powder on it, before baking. Mmm . . . seems like a simple yet reliable hack to try for the next frozen pizza night.