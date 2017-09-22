 Skip Nav
Food News
The Bestselling Target Snacks to Keep Stocked at all Times
Affordable Decor
17 Ways Urban Outfitters Will Turn Your Kitchen Into an Instagrammable Oasis
Food Video
The Truth Behind Costco’s $5 Rotisserie Chicken

The Best Way to Cook Frozen Pizza

Forget About the Box's Instructions; Try Cooking Your Frozen Pizza Like This

If frozen pizza turns out funky for you (burnt spots, soggy bits, general mediocre outcomes), here's a tip from the internet. Forget about the back-of-the-box instructions, and instead, cook your frozen pizza like this guy. Reddit user numbahtwelve says to fully thaw the pizza and crank your oven to the hottest temperature it will go (not the broil setting). Then, cook the pizza on the rack of the oven (unless you own a pizza stone or cast-iron skillet) for five to eight minutes or until the crust crisps and cheese bubbles.

His logic? Restaurants and pizza chains cook the 'za on pizza stones in commercial ovens that are set to 700°F-1000°F. This little hack emulates the professional method without the use of fancy equipment. Now, if you want to be truly fancy, brush the crust with olive oil and sprinkle crushed garlic or garlic powder on it, before baking. Mmm . . . seems like a simple yet reliable hack to try for the next frozen pizza night.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim
Join the conversation
Food HacksFrozen FoodFood NewsPizza
Join The Conversation
Food News
This Is the 1 Thing Bobby Flay Will Never Do at a Restaurant
by Hedy Phillips
What's New at Trader Joe's in September 2017?
Food Reviews
8 New Foods You Need to Pick Up From Trader Joe's This September
by Erin Cullum
Twix Spread
Cost Plus World Market
Holy Sh*t, a Twix Spread Exists, and You'll Want to Put It on Everything!
by Erin Cullum
What Does Jennifer Lopez Eat?
Jennifer Lopez
The Strict Diet J Lo Sticks to Isn't That Surprising
by Emilia Benton
Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Chicago
Food News
The New 4-Story Coffee-Lover's Paradise Every Starbucks Fan MUST Visit
by Erin Cullum
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds