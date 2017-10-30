Blue Bunny Now Has Cookie Butter Ice Cream, So Please Pass the Spoons!

A post shared by JunkBanter.com 🍫🍺💪🏼 (@junkbanter) on Oct 30, 2017 at 7:48am PDT

It seems like every week, we find ourselves saying, "I'm going to be healthy this week," and then the launch of an irresistible new dessert comes along. This time, it's Blue Bunny's new Cookie Butter Ice Cream that has us ditching our diet plans and reaching for the spoons instead. The new ice cream was spotted at Walmart by food blogger Junk Banter, who notes that it's filled with speculoos cookie-flavored ice cream, a speculoos caramel swirl, a cinnamon graham swirl, and speculoos cookie dough chunks. Are we dreaming?! That insane combo is almost too good to be true. If you're anything like us, you could straight-up eat cookie butter from the jar, and this ice cream makes us even more eager to dig right in. Do yourself a favor and keep your eyes peeled for this in the frozen aisle on your next grocery run!