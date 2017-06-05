 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
This Is Not a Drill: Blueberry Pie Oreos Are Coming Back!
Cooking Basics
How to Pack a Perfect Mason Jar Salad
Get the Dish
A Cookie Dough Ice Cream Sandwich For the Cookie Monster in Your Life
Fast and Easy
22 Homemade Poke Bowls That Are Way Easier Than Rolling Sushi

Blueberry Pie Oreos

This Is Not a Drill: Blueberry Pie Oreos Are Coming Back!

Depending on how you feel about Blueberry Pie Oreos, you'll either love or hate this news: they're making a comeback! Blueberry Pie and Fruity Crisp Oreos were both released in June 2016 for a limited time, and now, the pie-inspired flavor is returning to store shelves. According to Instagram user junkbanter, the Blueberry Pie Oreos will not be available at all grocery stores, but exclusively at the Supervalu chain, which includes stores like Shoppers, Cub Foods, Farm Fresh, Shop 'n Save, and Hornbacher's. The cookies are set to return to shelves the week of June 5.

In case you haven't yet tried the Blueberry Pie flavor, here's what you should know before you crack open a package. The unique Oreos have an icing with purplish blue hue that gives off a strong blueberry scent as soon as you open the package. And our tasters agree that the vanilla cookie seems slightly different than the regular Golden Oreos, giving us hints of graham cracker and cinnamon. Overall, these were well liked among blueberry fans, but others think they're too sweet and claim that half of one cookie is all they could handle. They're certainly not the worst Oreos we've ever tried, and definitely not the strangest. We have a feeling Waffles & Syrup Oreos will earn that title.


Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Erin Cullum
Join the conversation
Food ReviewsOREOFood NewsGrocery ShoppingJunk Food
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Food Reviews
by Erin Cullum
How Did Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher Meet?
Celebrity Couples
The Way Mike Fisher and Carrie Underwood Met Will Reignite Your Hope For a Future With Leo
by Caitlin Hacker
Firework Oreos
Food News
The New Firework-Inspired Oreo Flavor Will Ignite Your Taste Buds With Popping Candy
by Erin Cullum
Saved by the Bell Restaurant in Los Angeles
Nostalgia
by Terry Carter
Mud Pie Oreos
OREO
Mud Pie Oreos Really Do Exist, and We Can't Stop Drooling!
by Terry Carter
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds