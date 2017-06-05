This Is Not a Drill: Blueberry Pie Oreos Are Coming Back!

Depending on how you feel about Blueberry Pie Oreos, you'll either love or hate this news: they're making a comeback! Blueberry Pie and Fruity Crisp Oreos were both released in June 2016 for a limited time, and now, the pie-inspired flavor is returning to store shelves. According to Instagram user junkbanter, the Blueberry Pie Oreos will not be available at all grocery stores, but exclusively at the Supervalu chain, which includes stores like Shoppers, Cub Foods, Farm Fresh, Shop 'n Save, and Hornbacher's. The cookies are set to return to shelves the week of June 5.

In case you haven't yet tried the Blueberry Pie flavor, here's what you should know before you crack open a package. The unique Oreos have an icing with purplish blue hue that gives off a strong blueberry scent as soon as you open the package. And our tasters agree that the vanilla cookie seems slightly different than the regular Golden Oreos, giving us hints of graham cracker and cinnamon. Overall, these were well liked among blueberry fans, but others think they're too sweet and claim that half of one cookie is all they could handle. They're certainly not the worst Oreos we've ever tried, and definitely not the strangest. We have a feeling Waffles & Syrup Oreos will earn that title.



