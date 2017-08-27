 Skip Nav
Food Video
You'll Fall in Love With This Pumpkin Pie Fidget Spinner
Food Video
3 Microwaveable Breakfast Mugs You Can Eat on the Go
Celebrity Chefs
12 Recipes You Can Make From Alton Brown's Latest Cookbook

Cheesy Garlicky Croutons Recipe

Salads, Soups, Even Eggs Beg to Be Topped With Cheesy, Garlicky Croutons

Homemade croutons make salads bearable to eat, give crunchy texture to pureed soups, and, welp, even taste really good on top of scrambled eggs. The only thing that could possibly make croutons taste better is the addition of shredded parmesan cheese and chopped garlic. Cheesy, garlicky croutons are little carb-y blasts of flavor that (not scientifically proven) may cause your brain's serotonin levels to skyrocket. "Evidence" of such occurrence will be the goofy grin on your face when you pop one of these squares in your mouth.

Here's how to make them:

  1. Start with crusty, day-old bread. I used half a baguette. Cut it into 1-inch pieces with a bread knife. From there, cut the slices into 1-inch cubes.
  2. Place bread on a rimmed half sheet pan. Drizzle liberally with olive oil, salt, and freshly cracked pepper. Grate parmesan cheese over the top to your liking (no such thing as "too much"). Top with about 1-2 minced cloves of garlic (I used sort of a flicking motion since garlic is sticky).
  3. Bake at 400°F for about 15 minutes or until crisp, shaking the pan halfway through cooking to ensure the croutons are cooking evenly. Croutons are done when they are nice and golden brown.
  4. Remove from oven and cool slightly before using. Store in an airtight container and use within a few days.
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Anna Monette Roberts
Join the conversation
Cooking BasicsCroutonsBreadCheeseRecipesGarlic
Join The Conversation
Appetizers
Bake Up Artichoke-Dip Crescent-Roll Cups in a Muffin Tin!
by Leo Danzig
Fast and Easy Edible Cookie Dough Recipes
Recipes
by Anna Monette Roberts
Latin Barbecue Recipes
Grilling
16 Latin Barbecue Recipes to Grill Up While It's Nice Out
by Emilia Benton
Things to Cook in 2017
Cooking Basics
15 Things You Should Learn How to Cook in 2017
by Erin Cullum
How to Pan Sear Chicken
Cooking Basics
by Erin Cullum
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds