Cheez-It's Newest Flavor Tastes Like Your Favorite Game-Day Food

Cheez-It has invented a new flavor: Buffalo Wing ($3) for football season. The game day grub is sold exclusively at Walmart. We can't even begin to imagine what this flavor could taste like, but here's hoping its buttery, spicy, and blue cheesy. Though I'm sure these crackers taste incredible solo, I'm feeling very tempted to dip them in our baked buffalo chicken dip. This isn't the first buffalo-flavored snack to hit store aisles. If you can't get enough, try Pretzel Thins, Lays Stax, sunflower seeds, Pringles, even sandwich crackers!

Image Source: Walmart