Chick-fil-A Removes Chicken Salad From Its Menus, but There's Good News!

Image Source: Flickr user Chris Potter (ccPix)

Out with the old — in with the new! As of Sept. 30, Chick-fil-A will no longer carry its chicken salad in restaurants, Southern Living announced. The reason? The chicken-centric fast-food restaurant is listening to customer requests for "new tastes and fresh flavors on the menu." If the chicken salad was your favorite, don't despair! Chick-fil-A shared the official chicken salad recipe, which you can easily create at home in a food processor. Simply mix up chicken, celery, mayonnaise, sweet pickle relish, and hard-boiled eggs. Smother the salad between bread or top it over salad.

Image Source: Chick-fil-A
Chick-Fil-AFood NewsRecipesChicken
