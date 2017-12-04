Forget Baking — Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie Oreos Are Coming Soon!

 Skip Nav
A post shared by @candyhunting on

It's the season for all kinds of pie to make an appearance on the dessert table, and Oreo is getting in on the action with a brand new flavor. Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie Oreos are reportedly coming soon, and we just might prefer these over a real slice! According to Instagram user candyhunting, this wild new flavor will be out soon — just in time for all your holiday-party needs. The Oreos have a peanut butter- and chocolate-flavored creme sandwiched between two graham-flavored cookies, acting as the crust, so if you live for the combination of chocolate and PB, you definitely need these in your life. There's no word on when exactly these will be hitting store shelves, but keep your eyes peeled! Picking up a package of these cookies is way easier than making your own peanut butter pie.

