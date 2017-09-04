 Skip Nav
11 Classic Italian Sauces Everyone Should Learn How to Make

Few things are more comforting than a good bowl of pasta, and what makes it even better is a killer homemade sauce. If you've yet to master classic Italian sauces like basic tomato sauce, bolognese, and vodka sauce, now's the time! You'll thank yourself for learning these recipes that you'll turn to again and again.

Tomato Sauce
Pesto
Cacio e Pepe
Puttanesca
Aglio e Olio
Pasta Alla Gricia
Clam Sauce
Bolognese
Carbonara
Vodka Sauce
Amatriciana
