The Easiest Oreo Microwave Mug Cake Ever!
Gordon Ramsay
Gordon Ramsay's Transformative Way to Scramble Eggs
Food Video
The Truth Behind Costco’s $5 Rotisserie Chicken

I Tried a Cocktail-in-a-Box Service — And It Changed The Way I Drink

I love a craft cocktail, so when I heard about Cocktail Courier, a cocktail subscription service that delivers everything you need to whip up delicious drinks at home, I was 100 percent on board. My husband and I love to entertain and keep a tiny inventory of booze on our bar cart: bourbon for him, gin for me, and usually a rotating wild-card bottle, like mezcal. We used to be the type of people who simmered pots of homemade simple syrups during weekend mornings – heck, we even took a class to learn how to make bitters – but now that we have a 1-year-old, getting a home-cooked dinner on the table feels like a small victory.

Enter Cocktail Courier: its most basic subscription kit is $40 and includes a simple, award-winning recipe from a pro bartender and all of the ingredients (including alcohol) to make four to eight cocktails. All you have to do is select your preferred spirit categories and the frequency you'd like to receive your kits (weekly, bi-weekly, or monthly), and then wait for your goodies to arrive at your doorstep. Enticed by the promise of being able to sip mind-blowing cocktails without having to hire a babysitter, I decided to give it a spin. Cocktail Courier sent me four cocktail kits to test, and while the recipes were fun to make – and, of course, drink – these are three big reasons beyond convenience that really make the service worthwhile.

You'll Discover New Favorite Ingredients
You'll Get Schooled
You'll Impress The Sh*t Out of Company
But Seriously – Is It Worth The Money?
