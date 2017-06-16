6/16/17 6/16/17 POPSUGAR Food Affordable Decor Cookware Sets Time to Retire Your Outdated Pans — We Have Cookware Sets Under $100 June 16, 2017 by Krista Jones 8 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Everyone can always use some sort of upgrade in their kitchen, whether big or small. If you've been carrying around the same cookware since college, having a fresh set of pots and pans can make cooking feel new and clean again. So whether you're looking for an upgrade or moving in with your significant other and need new gadgets, we searched and found affordable sets. Shop Brands T-Fal · JCPenney · Farberware Image Source: POPSUGAR Studios JCPenney Cooks 10-pc Classic Hard Anodized Nonstick Cookware Set This JCPenney Cooks Nonstick Cookware Set ($100, originally $200) is perfect for your first starter kitchen. It's a 10-piece nonstick collection that features all the sizes you need. JCPenney Cooks 10-pc. Classic Hard-Anodized Nonstick Cookware Set $200$99.99 from JCPenney Buy Now See more JCPenney Cookware Sets Farberware New Traditions 12-pc Speckled Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set If you live for color and want to add some flare to your kitchen, get this Farberware New Traditions Nonstick Cookware Set ($100, originally $200). It features 12 pieces of purple-speckled pots and pans. You'll actually be excited to cook. Farberware New Traditions 12-pc. Speckled Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set $200$99.99 from JCPenney Buy Now See more Farberware Cookware Sets Farberware Stainless Steel 10-pc Cookware Set If you love the silver look, try this Farberware Stainless Steel Cookware Set ($97). The sleek mirrored exterior will be a show-off item when you have guests over. Farberware Stainless Steel 10Pc Cookware Set $96.99 from Target Buy Now See more Farberware Cookware Sets Fleischer and Wolf Seville Series Stainless Steel & Copper Tri-Ply Fry Pan Set Cooper pots and pans are trendy right now. It's no secret they are on the pricier side, so if you don't need a whole set get this Fleischer and Wolf Pan Set ($100). The combination of cooper and stainless steel makes these practical and pretty. Dillard's Cookware Sets Fleischer and Wolf Seville Series Stainless Steel & Copper Tri-Ply Fry Pan Set $99.99 from Dillard's Buy Now See more Dillard's Cookware Sets Martha Stewart Collection 4-Pc Heirloom Ceramic Cocotte Set This cool Martha Stewart Collection Ceramic Cocotte Set ($70) is great if you're only in the market for baking. These are not used for stovetops but perfect for baking casseroles and other dishes inside the oven. Macy's Cookware Sets Martha Stewart Collection 4-Pc. Heirloom Ceramic Cocotte Set $69.99 from Macy's Buy Now See more Macy's Cookware Sets Gourmet Chef 14-Pc Stainless Steel Cookware Set Target always has great starter sets. Try this Gourmet Chef 14 Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set ($52) — it even comes with five utensils. Target Cookware Sets Gourmet Chef 14 Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set $51.99 from Target Buy Now See more Target Cookware Sets Basic Essentials 14-pc Stainless Steel Cookware Set This Basic Essentials Cookware Set ($69, originally $100) is the ultimate starter pack. In total it comes with 14 pieces, including wooden cooking utensils. Kohl's Cookware Sets Basic Essentials 14-pc. Stainless Steel Cookware Set $99.99$69.99 from Kohl's Buy Now See more Kohl's Cookware Sets Affordable DecorKitchensShopping