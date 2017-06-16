 Skip Nav
Time to Retire Your Outdated Pans — We Have Cookware Sets Under $100

Cookware Sets

Time to Retire Your Outdated Pans — We Have Cookware Sets Under $100

Everyone can always use some sort of upgrade in their kitchen, whether big or small. If you've been carrying around the same cookware since college, having a fresh set of pots and pans can make cooking feel new and clean again. So whether you're looking for an upgrade or moving in with your significant other and need new gadgets, we searched and found affordable sets.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Studios
JCPenney Cooks 10-pc Classic Hard Anodized Nonstick Cookware Set
JCPenney Cooks 10-pc Classic Hard Anodized Nonstick Cookware Set

This JCPenney Cooks Nonstick Cookware Set ($100, originally $200) is perfect for your first starter kitchen. It's a 10-piece nonstick collection that features all the sizes you need.

JCPenney
Cooks 10-pc. Classic Hard-Anodized Nonstick Cookware Set
$200$99.99
from JCPenney
Farberware New Traditions 12-pc Speckled Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set
Farberware New Traditions 12-pc Speckled Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set

If you live for color and want to add some flare to your kitchen, get this Farberware New Traditions Nonstick Cookware Set ($100, originally $200). It features 12 pieces of purple-speckled pots and pans. You'll actually be excited to cook.

Farberware
New Traditions 12-pc. Speckled Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set
$200$99.99
from JCPenney
Farberware Stainless Steel 10-pc Cookware Set
Farberware Stainless Steel 10-pc Cookware Set

If you love the silver look, try this Farberware Stainless Steel Cookware Set ($97). The sleek mirrored exterior will be a show-off item when you have guests over.

Farberware
Stainless Steel 10Pc Cookware Set
$96.99
from Target
Fleischer and Wolf Seville Series Stainless Steel & Copper Tri-Ply Fry Pan Set
Fleischer and Wolf Seville Series Stainless Steel & Copper Tri-Ply Fry Pan Set

Cooper pots and pans are trendy right now. It's no secret they are on the pricier side, so if you don't need a whole set get this Fleischer and Wolf Pan Set ($100). The combination of cooper and stainless steel makes these practical and pretty.

Dillard's Cookware Sets
Fleischer and Wolf Seville Series Stainless Steel & Copper Tri-Ply Fry Pan Set
$99.99
from Dillard's
Martha Stewart Collection 4-Pc Heirloom Ceramic Cocotte Set
Martha Stewart Collection 4-Pc Heirloom Ceramic Cocotte Set

This cool Martha Stewart Collection Ceramic Cocotte Set ($70) is great if you're only in the market for baking. These are not used for stovetops but perfect for baking casseroles and other dishes inside the oven.

Macy's Cookware Sets
Martha Stewart Collection 4-Pc. Heirloom Ceramic Cocotte Set
$69.99
from Macy's
Gourmet Chef 14-Pc Stainless Steel Cookware Set
Gourmet Chef 14-Pc Stainless Steel Cookware Set

Target always has great starter sets. Try this Gourmet Chef 14 Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set ($52) — it even comes with five utensils.

Target Cookware Sets
Gourmet Chef 14 Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set
$51.99
from Target
Basic Essentials 14-pc Stainless Steel Cookware Set
Basic Essentials 14-pc Stainless Steel Cookware Set

This Basic Essentials Cookware Set ($69, originally $100) is the ultimate starter pack. In total it comes with 14 pieces, including wooden cooking utensils.

Kohl's Cookware Sets
Basic Essentials 14-pc. Stainless Steel Cookware Set
$99.99$69.99
from Kohl's
Affordable DecorKitchensShopping
